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Home > India News > Jacqueline Fernandez Moves Supreme Court Against Framing of Charges in Rs 200-Crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case

Jacqueline Fernandez Moves Supreme Court Against Framing of Charges in Rs 200-Crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case

Jacqueline Fernandez has approached the Supreme Court challenging the framing of charges against her in the Rs 200-crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez moves SC (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Jacqueline Fernandez moves SC (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 21:10 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez Moves SC: On Tuesday, Jacqueline Fernandez approached the Supreme Court, contesting the framing of the charges levelled against her in the high-profile Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The development follows after a Delhi court issued orders for the framing of the charges against Jacqueline, her boyfriend Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul (his wife), among others, related to the investigation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the money laundering allegations made in a case of the extortion racket.

Jacqueline Fernandez moves SC in money laundering case

As per the Enforcement Directorate, Jacqueline Fernandez was in constant contact with Sukesh Chandrasekhar despite knowing about his criminal past and had even received several costly gifts from him through Pinky Irani, who served as an intermediary. 

However, Jacqueline has never denied wrongdoing on her part and has firmly claimed that she did not know about the illegal sources from where the gifts and money used in the case were received.

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Court orders framing charges 

The court on May 30 ordered framing of charges in two different cases related to this, one in the ED’s money laundering case and another in a parallel case filed by the Delhi Police Special Cell, which was later investigated by the Economic Offences Wing.

The court has charged Chandrasekhar along with 20 other persons for various offenses like extortion, cheating, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, IT Act and MCOCA.

What is Jacqueline Fernandez’s money laundering case?

The money laundering case involving Jacqueline Fernandez is connected to the ₹200-crore extortion racket by Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently serving time in jail for his fraud conviction.

As per the ED (Enforcement Directorate), Sukesh had indulged in extortion from the wife of a Ranbaxy businessman while he was still imprisoned. They suspect that he used the money that he got from crime to gift Jacqueline Fernandez some expensive goods, such as luxury bags, jewelry, designer clothes, and even cars. While Jacqueline claims that she had no idea about Sukesh being a criminal and was duped herself, the ED added her name on the list of accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

MUST READ: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Heckled At Kolkata Airport. Crowd Raises ‘Chor Chor’ And ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans    

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Jacqueline Fernandez Moves Supreme Court Against Framing of Charges in Rs 200-Crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case
Tags: home-hero-pos-1Jacqueline Fernandez

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Jacqueline Fernandez Moves Supreme Court Against Framing of Charges in Rs 200-Crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case
Jacqueline Fernandez Moves Supreme Court Against Framing of Charges in Rs 200-Crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case
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