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Home > India News > Jacqueline Fernandez Not A Victim, Accepted Sukesh’s Gifts: ED Rejects Plea To Turn Approver

Jacqueline Fernandez Not A Victim, Accepted Sukesh’s Gifts: ED Rejects Plea To Turn Approver

The Enforcement Directorate opposed actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to turn approver in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh row (IMAGE: X/IG)
Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh row (IMAGE: X/IG)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 14:35 IST

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Jacqueline Fernandez Not A Victim, Accepted Sukesh’s Gifts: ED Rejects Plea To Turn Approver

Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh Row: Jacqueline Fernandez was well aware of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal past but continued to associate with him and accepted “expensive gifts” and a part of the “illegally acquired money”, Enforcement Directorate said to the court on Monday, opposing her plea to become an “approver” in the Rs 200 crore money laundering probe. The central agency stated her statement of victimization was in stark contrast to the evidence available on record. Jacqueline recently told a Delhi court that she wished to turn an approver in the case, which followed the Supreme Court’s refusal to quash the criminal proceedings against her a few months ago. 

Did Jacqueline Fernandez know about Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s illegal money? 

Leaked images of the two suggested that they were very familiar with one another, though Jacqueline has stated in court that Sukesh lied to her about him being a valid businessman. 

However, the ED said, “Jacqueline was well aware of the criminal antecedents of the main accused, Sukesh. She will have known his true identity and criminal history and will have continued to associate with him and receive valuable benefits, use and enjoy the ‘proceeds of crime’ for her own benefit and the benefit of her family members, manifesting a ‘conscious disregard’ of the source of the funds and taking an active part in the laundering process.

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ED Claims Jacqueline Fernandez Benefited From Proceeds Of Crime

The agency also made allegations that Jacqueline and members of her family took or were enriched by the proceeds of the crime, even when they knew it was sourced from the crime.

The ED suggested that this was indicative of intentional failure to trace the source of the money and represented the active involvement in the laundering operation. The anti-money laundering agency also advised the court that even though she is a cooperating witness in the main offence, she is still liable for the money laundering charge.

The ED also requested some time from the court to present its detailed response in the case. The actor has categorically denied all the allegations and claimed that she didn’t know anything about Sukesh’s criminal history.

What did Jacqueline Fernandez say about Sukesh? 

The Bollywood star said he “misled her” and “played with her emotions” and her career and livelihood was ruined due to him, “he made my life hell.” In August 2022, though, the ED issued a chargesheet naming her as a co-accused. Sukesh Chandrashekar faces cases for allegedly duping the wives of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.

The conman and his associates defrauded Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Singh, of money by pretending to be government officials and promising to get bail for her husband who was jailed in a money laundering case, police said. The police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

ALSO READ: Karuppu Trailer Release Time: Suriya And Trisha Krishnan Return Together In Much-Awaited Entertainer

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Tags: EDJacqueline FernandezJacqueline Sukesh caseSukesh

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Jacqueline Fernandez Not A Victim, Accepted Sukesh’s Gifts: ED Rejects Plea To Turn Approver

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Jacqueline Fernandez Not A Victim, Accepted Sukesh’s Gifts: ED Rejects Plea To Turn Approver

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Jacqueline Fernandez Not A Victim, Accepted Sukesh’s Gifts: ED Rejects Plea To Turn Approver
Jacqueline Fernandez Not A Victim, Accepted Sukesh’s Gifts: ED Rejects Plea To Turn Approver
Jacqueline Fernandez Not A Victim, Accepted Sukesh’s Gifts: ED Rejects Plea To Turn Approver
Jacqueline Fernandez Not A Victim, Accepted Sukesh’s Gifts: ED Rejects Plea To Turn Approver

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