Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Jadavpur University Rocked by ‘Azad Kashmir’, ‘Free Palestine’ Graffiti; FIR Lodged

Jadavpur University Rocked by ‘Azad Kashmir’, ‘Free Palestine’ Graffiti; FIR Lodged

Controversial graffiti supporting 'Azad Kashmir' and 'Free Palestine' at Jadavpur University sparks protests and tensions. An FIR has been registered as political groups clash on campus.

Jadavpur University Rocked by ‘Azad Kashmir’, ‘Free Palestine’ Graffiti; FIR Lodged


Jadavpur University in Kolkata is at the center of political unrest after controversial graffiti slogans, including ‘Azad Kashmir’, ‘Fascism Must Burn’, and ‘Free Palestine’, appeared on a university wall near Gate 3. The Trinamool Congress has accused the Left-wing student organization, Progressive Democratic Students’ Federation (PDSF), of being behind the provocative posters, further inflaming campus tensions.

Protests Ignite Over Delayed Student Union Elections

The university has been grappling with tensions for months due to the long-delayed student union elections, which are crucial for addressing student concerns about campus issues like infrastructure, academic policies, and rights. The growing dissatisfaction among students, political factions, and university authorities has led to mounting protests.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

March 1 Incident Escalates the Conflict

On March 1, the situation took a dramatic turn when two students were injured after a convoy carrying West Bengal’s Education Minister, Bratya Basu, brushed against them. Basu had visited Jadavpur University to attend an event but encountered fierce protests from students demanding the long-pending elections.

The protests quickly grew in intensity, with students accusing the government and university administration of neglecting their demands. This marked a new chapter in the ongoing battle over student representation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Plainclothes Police Presence Adds Fuel to the Fire

The arrival of plainclothes police officers on campus further aggravated the situation. The officers, reportedly sent to investigate the incident, sparked even more protests. Students demanded their immediate removal from the campus, with some student groups declaring they would not engage with university authorities until the officers were gone.

Around 30 plainclothes officers arrived at 1 pm on Monday, coinciding with the presence of Professor Om Prakash Mishra, a representative of the TMC-aligned Forum of Academics. The officers remained on campus throughout the afternoon, until classes concluded, according to activists from the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Democratic Students’ Organization (AIDSO), and faculty unions like JUTA and ABUTA.

What’s Next for Jadavpur University?

As the standoff continues, the political and administrative tensions at Jadavpur University remain unresolved. The growing unrest, fueled by the delay in student elections and the controversial graffiti, signals a volatile period ahead for the university community.

Filed under

Jadavpur University

The Indian government has

What Can The New Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, Do? | Explained
newsx

Russian Air Defences Shot Down 337 Ukrainian Drones Over 10 Regions, Russia’s Defence Ministry Says
newsx

Japanese Voice Actor Mogami Ai Stabbed To Death On Live Stream In Tokyo
newsx

Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Accuses Him Of Using Sex-Selective IVF, ‘My Sex at Birth Was...
newsx

Caught on CCTV: Bomb Attack Outside Bihar School, Police Investigate Possible Revenge Angle
newsx

‘Muslims Treated Like Cows’: Complaint Filed Against Actor Vijay For Insulting Muslims At Iftar Party
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Can The New Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, Do? | Explained

What Can The New Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, Do? | Explained

Russian Air Defences Shot Down 337 Ukrainian Drones Over 10 Regions, Russia’s Defence Ministry Says

Russian Air Defences Shot Down 337 Ukrainian Drones Over 10 Regions, Russia’s Defence Ministry Says

Japanese Voice Actor Mogami Ai Stabbed To Death On Live Stream In Tokyo

Japanese Voice Actor Mogami Ai Stabbed To Death On Live Stream In Tokyo

Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Accuses Him Of Using Sex-Selective IVF, ‘My Sex at Birth Was a Commodity’

Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Accuses Him Of Using Sex-Selective IVF, ‘My Sex at Birth Was...

Caught on CCTV: Bomb Attack Outside Bihar School, Police Investigate Possible Revenge Angle

Caught on CCTV: Bomb Attack Outside Bihar School, Police Investigate Possible Revenge Angle

Entertainment

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun Accused Of ‘Secret’ 6 Year Romance With Kim Sae Ron When She Was A ‘Minor’: The Controversy Explained

South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun Accused Of ‘Secret’ 6 Year Romance With Kim Sae

‘Udit Ki Pappi’: Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video; Claims Video Was 2 Years Old

‘Udit Ki Pappi’: Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video; Claims Video Was 2 Years

‘Have Mercy On Me’: Ranveer Singh Begs As Deepika Padukone Drops Stunning Pictures From Paris Fashion Week 2025

‘Have Mercy On Me’: Ranveer Singh Begs As Deepika Padukone Drops Stunning Pictures From Paris

Why Has Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Decided To Join OnlyFans?

Why Has Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Decided To Join OnlyFans?

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women