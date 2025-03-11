Jadavpur University Rocked by ‘Azad Kashmir’, ‘Free Palestine’ Graffiti; FIR Lodged

Controversial graffiti supporting 'Azad Kashmir' and 'Free Palestine' at Jadavpur University sparks protests and tensions. An FIR has been registered as political groups clash on campus.

Jadavpur University in Kolkata is at the center of political unrest after controversial graffiti slogans, including ‘Azad Kashmir’, ‘Fascism Must Burn’, and ‘Free Palestine’, appeared on a university wall near Gate 3. The Trinamool Congress has accused the Left-wing student organization, Progressive Democratic Students’ Federation (PDSF), of being behind the provocative posters, further inflaming campus tensions.

Protests Ignite Over Delayed Student Union Elections

The university has been grappling with tensions for months due to the long-delayed student union elections, which are crucial for addressing student concerns about campus issues like infrastructure, academic policies, and rights. The growing dissatisfaction among students, political factions, and university authorities has led to mounting protests.

March 1 Incident Escalates the Conflict

On March 1, the situation took a dramatic turn when two students were injured after a convoy carrying West Bengal’s Education Minister, Bratya Basu, brushed against them. Basu had visited Jadavpur University to attend an event but encountered fierce protests from students demanding the long-pending elections.

The protests quickly grew in intensity, with students accusing the government and university administration of neglecting their demands. This marked a new chapter in the ongoing battle over student representation.

Plainclothes Police Presence Adds Fuel to the Fire

The arrival of plainclothes police officers on campus further aggravated the situation. The officers, reportedly sent to investigate the incident, sparked even more protests. Students demanded their immediate removal from the campus, with some student groups declaring they would not engage with university authorities until the officers were gone.

Around 30 plainclothes officers arrived at 1 pm on Monday, coinciding with the presence of Professor Om Prakash Mishra, a representative of the TMC-aligned Forum of Academics. The officers remained on campus throughout the afternoon, until classes concluded, according to activists from the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Democratic Students’ Organization (AIDSO), and faculty unions like JUTA and ABUTA.

What’s Next for Jadavpur University?

As the standoff continues, the political and administrative tensions at Jadavpur University remain unresolved. The growing unrest, fueled by the delay in student elections and the controversial graffiti, signals a volatile period ahead for the university community.