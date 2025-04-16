Home
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
Jagdambika Pal Says Mamata Banerjee Is Busy Meeting Maulanas And Imams While Murshidabad Burns With Violence | NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, WAQF Joint Parliamentary Committee Chairperson and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, shed light on the ongoing violence in Murshidabad elaborating on how the vote bank politics dominates West Bengal.

Jagdambika Pal Says Mamata Banerjee Is Busy Meeting Maulanas And Imams While Murshidabad Burns With Violence | NewsX Exclusive

Jagdambika Pal


In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, WAQF Joint Parliamentary Committee Chairperson and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, shed light on the ongoing violence in Murshidabad, elaborating on how the vote bank politics dominates West Bengal.

While speaking to Megha Sharma, Senior Executive Editor, NewsX, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said how, instead of meeting the victims of the Murshidabad violence, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is busy meeting with Maulanas and Imams.

Jagdambika Pal: Mamata Banerjee Is Busy Meeting Maulanas and Imams

When asked what he feels about the protests by the Muslim Personal Law Board happening across the country against the Waqf Amendment Act, Jagdambika Pal asserted, “I am saying that if there is a hearing in the Supreme Court, then if they trust the country’s highest court, they should trust it. On one side, they trust the Supreme Court, and on the other side, Murshidabad is burning, and Mamata Banerjee is saying that we will not allow this law to be implemented.”

He continued, “The father and son were dragged and killed at home. Instead of going to their homes, Mamata Banerjee, or those who have seen a large number of Hindus fleeing from Murshidabad and Malda, instead of bringing them back, she is meeting with Maulanas and Imams. This clearly shows appeasement. She sees Muslims as a vote bank for the next year’s elections. The protests are not just protests; they are riots, where people are being forced to leave their homes. This is violence and murder.”

“The West Bengal Government Is Giving Ration Cards To Bangladeshis”

When asked who are the people involved in this, the BJP MP elaborated, “Bangladeshis, Rohingyas, who should be deported. The West Bengal government is giving ration cards to Bangladeshis and making them voters. If infiltrators are being made voters, it is clear that today, only vote bank politics is at play.”

When asked about his response to Mamata Banerjee saying that the Waqf Amendment Act passed in Parliament was done in a hurry. What is your response to this? WAQF Joint Parliamentary Committee Chairperson Jagdambika Pal told NewsX, “You should ask Kalyan Banerjee whether it was done in a hurry. There were six months of continuous meetings, and their party members were present in those discussions. They even threw bottles when we were meeting with stakeholders in a democratic manner and having discussions. During those times, there was violence, and now, it seems that TMC’s intention was to go this far. Their members threw bottles at me, and everyone saw that.”

He also shared, “This violence in Murshidabad started when people took to the streets to protest against the Waqf Amendment Act. However, the initial investigation shows that the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas were involved.”

“President’s Rule Should Be Imposed In The State”

When asked if he thought there was a deliberate attempt to polarize the issue of the Waqf Amendment Act and create Hindu-Muslim polarization, to this Mr. Pal stated, “I have already said that the state government has failed. Today, when people are fleeing, President’s Rule should be imposed in the state.”

He added, “The situation in Bengal is such that Murshidabad is burning, buses are being set on fire in Malda and 24 Parganas, and the state government is doing nothing. Clearly, the perpetrators include Bangladeshis, Rohingyas, and local rioters, but despite this, the state government is not taking action.”

When asked if it is the state-sponsored violence? “Yes,” he answered adding, “the state government is protecting it.”

Megha Sharma, Senior Executive Editor, NewsX, asked, “The Waqf Amendment Act, as you mentioned, seems to be causing polarization in West Bengal and other parts of the country. But these protests are not limited to India. We are seeing protests in Pakistan and Bangladesh as well. How do you think this issue has reached our neighboring countries? Do you think they should interfere in our internal matters?”

To this BJP MP Jagdambika Pal concluded, “The law is ours, and it is for the benefit of the poor. Clearly, the language of Pakistan is now the same as Mamata’s and Congress’s.”

Check the interview here:

ALSO READ: Violence Over Waqf Amendment Act In Murshidabad: Relief Camps Set Up As Displaced Residents Seek Compensation

