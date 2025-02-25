Home
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
  • “Jagdish Tytler & Kamal Nath Are Next” Says Delhi Minister After Sajjan Kumar Gets Life Imprisonment In Anti-Sikh Riots Case

Following the sentencing of former Congress Member of Parliament Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment in connection with a case stemming from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa issued a statement.

Following the sentencing of former Congress Member of Parliament Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment in connection with a case stemming from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa issued a statement on Tuesday, cautioning that Congress leaders Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath could face similar judicial scrutiny.

Sirsa further indicated that deliberations were underway regarding a potential appeal for the imposition of the death penalty in Kumar’s case. Notably, Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is presently undergoing trial for his alleged involvement in the killing of three Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984.

“Sajjan Kumar has been sentenced to life imprisonment. I extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for establishing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and facilitating the reopening of these long-dormant cases. For 35 years, individuals such as Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler, and Kamal Nath evaded justice while holding prominent political positions as Chief Ministers and Members of Parliament. We had anticipated the death penalty in this case and will soon decide whether to pursue an appeal before the High Court. Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath may be next,” Sirsa stated in an interview with media.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Jagdip Singh Kahlon, expressed dissatisfaction over the court’s decision, particularly regarding the absence of a capital punishment verdict.

Speaking to the media, Kahlon remarked that although life imprisonment represented a measure of justice, a death sentence would have provided a greater sense of closure to the victims and their families.

“We are disappointed that Sajjan Kumar was not sentenced to death. In my view, a capital punishment verdict would have been more appropriate, and we would have felt fully vindicated. However, even after 41 years, the fact that he has been sentenced to life imprisonment signifies that justice has ultimately prevailed. I respect the court’s decision,” Kahlon stated.

Delhi court formally sentenced Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment for his role in the killing of a father and son in the Saraswati Vihar locality during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. His sentencing followed his conviction on February 12 for their murders.

