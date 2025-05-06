‘Jai Hind! Jai Hind Ki Sena’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Applauds Indian Army For ‘Operation Sindoor’ StrikeT on Terror Camps In Pakistan And PoJK

In a forceful response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army launched 'Operation Sindoor,' striking nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and PoJK. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the action, declaring on X: "Jai Hind! Jai Hind Ki Sena!"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed the Indian Army for launching ‘Operation Sindoor’, a series of precision strikes targeting nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The retaliatory operation came just days after a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indians and one Nepali national.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote: “Jai Hind! Jai Hind Ki Sena!”, expressing his support and admiration for the Armed Forces.

Nine Terror Camps Targeted in Measured Response

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence, Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes against terrorist infrastructure from where attacks against India have been planned and directed.

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the statement said.

A total of nine sites were struck during the operation.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” the Ministry clarified.

The government underscored that these steps were taken in direct response to the “barbaric” terror attack in Pahalgam, reaffirming its commitment to hold those responsible accountable.

A detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor is expected to be held later today, the Ministry added.

Ceasefire Violated by Pakistan in Bhimber Gali

Within hours of the Indian strikes, Pakistan violated the Ceasefire Agreement, resorting to artillery fire in the Bhimber Gali area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch-Rajouri sector.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army confirmed the incident in a post on X, “Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.”

Indian Army officials emphasized that their response to the ceasefire violation is being handled with calibrated precision.

Indian Army Stands Firm

The Indian Army also took to X with a strong message, “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

In an earlier post, the Army wrote, “Ready to strike, trained to win.”

