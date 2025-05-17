“Jai Hind!”: Shashi Tharoor Accepts Government Invite To Lead Global Delegation

Shashi Tharoor has worn many hats—as a former Under-Secretary-General at the United Nations, a best-selling author, and now a four-term Member of Parliament.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday announced that he has accepted the Government of India’s invitation to lead an all-party delegation to five global capitals. The mission: to present India’s strong stand following recent developments under Operation Sindoor and reaffirm the country’s zero-tolerance approach to cross-border terrorism.

“I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!” Tharoor declared on X, adding his signature flair of nationalistic zeal. The delegation will embark on its 10-day diplomatic offensive starting May 23.

I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation's point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/b4Qjd12cN9 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 17, 2025

United Front: India Sends Parliamentarians to Key Global Capitals

In a move that blends strategy with symbolism, seven parliamentary delegations—cutting across party lines—will travel to nations including the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Africa. The members of Parliament leading these delegations are Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), Supriya Sule (NCP – SP), and Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena). Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reinforced the message of unity, posting on X: “In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united… A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences.” These delegations will engage foreign governments, policy circles, and opinion makers to showcase India’s firm resolve and cohesive political voice against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Response to Pahalgam Attack Takes Diplomatic Route

The backdrop to this diplomatic outreach is India’s swift and bold military action on May 7 under Operation Sindoor. This operation followed the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 civilians.

In response, Indian forces launched precision strikes on terror camps across the border, reportedly eliminating over 100 terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Now, the government is shifting gears from ground action to global messaging—delivering a coordinated, multiparty diplomatic strike to counter the narrative internationally.

The Tharoor Effect: Wit, Wordplay, and World Affairs

Known for his eloquence and Oxford-sharp diplomacy, Shashi Tharoor has worn many hats—as a former Under-Secretary-General at the United Nations, a best-selling author, and now a four-term Member of Parliament. With global experience and political credibility, Tharoor steps into this high-stakes role armed with vocabulary, vision, and vintage flair. His inclusion in this mission signals the government’s intent to keep the message bipartisan, powerful, and persuasive on the world stage.

