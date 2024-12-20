Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
Jaipur CNG Blast: 4 Killed In Massive Fire

 4 deaths have been reported in massive fire after collision of a chemical-laden truck near petrol pump.

aipur DM, Jitendra Soni says, “4 people have died (in the incident). Around 40 vehicles caught the fire. Fire brigade and ambulances have reached the spot. The relief work is underway. The fire has been doused off and only 1-2 vehicles are left.

 

Filed under

CNG Blast jaipur

