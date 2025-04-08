Home
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Jaipur Hit And Run Case: 2 Killed, 8 Injured After Speeding Car Rides Over Them In Nahargarh

In a shocking case of hit-and-run that was reported in Jaipur’s Nahargarh area on Monday evening, a speeding car ran over a group of pedestrians, killing two and injuring seven others.

In a shocking case of hit-and-run that was reported in Jaipur’s Nahargarh area on Monday evening, a speeding car ran over a group of pedestrians, killing two and injuring seven others.

According to officials at the SMS Police Station, the vehicle rammed into the group without warning. Sub-Inspector Kanhaiya Lal confirmed that among the nine initially injured, two succumbed to their injuries, while three have been discharged from the hospital. Four others remain under treatment at a trauma facility nearby.

Preliminary investigations suggest the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. After fleeing the scene, the accused was traced, arrested, and is now in police custody. The vehicle involved has been seized, and the bodies of the deceased—a man and a woman—have been sent for postmortem.

Police sources added that further legal action is being initiated against the driver under relevant sections of the IPC.

