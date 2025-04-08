In a shocking case of hit-and-run that was reported in Jaipur’s Nahargarh area on Monday evening, a speeding car ran over a group of pedestrians, killing two and injuring seven others.

According to officials at the SMS Police Station, the vehicle rammed into the group without warning. Sub-Inspector Kanhaiya Lal confirmed that among the nine initially injured, two succumbed to their injuries, while three have been discharged from the hospital. Four others remain under treatment at a trauma facility nearby.

Jaipur: More innocents lost their lives in a drunk driving case… The driver didn’t even stop — he kept going as if it were a video game. And Milords will grant him instant bail… pic.twitter.com/xNXGZ0XJQu — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) April 8, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Preliminary investigations suggest the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. After fleeing the scene, the accused was traced, arrested, and is now in police custody. The vehicle involved has been seized, and the bodies of the deceased—a man and a woman—have been sent for postmortem.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: SMS Police Station Sub-Inspector Kanhaiyalal said, “A hit-and-run case has come to light from the Nahargarh area. In the incident, nine people were injured and brought to the hospital. 2 people have died…” (07.04) pic.twitter.com/aICUP0ZPwl — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2025

Police sources added that further legal action is being initiated against the driver under relevant sections of the IPC.

