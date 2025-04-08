Jaipur Hit And Run Case: Kin Of Deceased Demand 1 Crore Compensation, Whereas 25 Lakhs For Injured

In the aftermath of the Jaipur hit-and-run case that shook the city, anger and sorrow have gripped the families of the victims. With no clear response from the authorities yet, the bereaved are demanding justice—not just in words, but in compensation and accountability.

One of the victim’s family members, still visibly shaken, spoke out:

“Ye aleke aadmi the, ₹5000 kamaake ghar chalate the. Bacche berozgaar ho gaye, poora pariwaar khatam ho gaya. Ab hum chahte hain ki jo mar gaye mere bhai, unko ₹1 crore ka muavza diya jaye, sarkari naukri di jaye. Nahi to iint se iint baja denge. Hindu kam nahi hain, 125 crore Hindu hain is desh mein.”

Their pain isn’t just emotional—it’s economic. With the sole breadwinner gone, families say they’re staring at an uncertain future. “Zindagi kharab ho gayi. Khayenge kya? Jayenge kaise? Pariwar kaise chalega? Mehngai ke is daur mein hum kya karein?” the relative questioned, urging the government to take immediate action.

Across the area, local residents and community leaders have echoed the same demand: ₹1 crore compensation for each life lost and ₹25 lakh for those injured in the incident. They’ve also called for permanent government jobs to support the families left behind.

The incident has not only triggered grief but also unrest. The silence from the administration is being seen as indifference, and protestors warn that if their voices are ignored, the streets won’t remain calm for long.

As the outrage builds, people are now waiting to see whether justice will be delivered—or delayed, once again.

