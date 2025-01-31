Jaipur: Minor Kills 60-Year-Old Tailor Over Delay In Stitching Clothes

The incident took place near Dev Hospital at Pakka Bandha Chauraha in Chomu town, where the victim, Surajmal Prajapat, ran a small tailoring shop.

A 60-year-old tailor was beaten to death by a minor in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district on Friday after his stitched clothes were not ready on time, police said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The incident took place near Dev Hospital at Pakka Bandha Chauraha in Chomu town, where the victim, Surajmal Prajapat, ran a small tailoring shop. When the minor arrived to collect his clothes and was told they were not ready, he attacked Prajapat with sticks, leading to his death, officials said.

Police have detained the accused and are questioning him. The stick used in the attack has been recovered, and evidence has been collected from the scene. The body has been sent for postmortem at Chomu Government Hospital and will be handed over to the family for last rites.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: AMU Guest Faculty Booked Over Controversial Remarks About PM Modi And CM Yogi Adityanath