Saturday, May 24, 2025
Jaipur Sweet Shop Changes Name Of ‘Mysore Pak’, Check Its New Name

In a symbolic move amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions, several sweet shops in Rajasthan’s Jaipur have started renaming traditional sweets by removing the word "Pak" from their names.

In a symbolic move amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions, several sweet shops in Rajasthan’s Jaipur have started renaming traditional sweets by removing the word “Pak” from their names. The word, though rooted in culinary tradition, has been misinterpreted in the current political climate.

Shopkeepers have opted to replace “Pak” with “Shree” — a respectful and auspicious term in Sanskrit. Speaking to NDTV, one sweet seller shared, “We have removed the word ‘Pak’ from our sweets’ names. We have renamed ‘Moti Pak’ as ‘Moti Shree’, ‘Gond Pak’ as ‘Gond Shree’, and ‘Mysore Pak’ as ‘Mysore Shree’.”

Linguistically, the word “Pak” in Mysore Pak comes from Kannada, where it refers to the sugar syrup used in traditional Indian sweets. It holds no connection to Pakistan. The dish itself, Mysore Pak, is a well-known dessert originating from Mysore in Karnataka.

However, the renaming reflects a sentiment stirred by recent cross-border tensions. The decision by sweet shop owners came in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 people. India’s Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the attack, targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan responded with drone and missile strikes, which were intercepted by Indian defence systems. India followed with retaliatory strikes on Pakistani airfields. A ceasefire agreement was reached on May 10, temporarily halting the hostilities.

In this charged atmosphere, even cultural and culinary elements have not remained untouched. The renaming of sweets in Jaipur is not just a marketing move but also a reflection of prevailing national sentiment, even if rooted in a misunderstanding of language and tradition.

