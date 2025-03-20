Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Jaipur Woman And Her Lover Arrested For Husband’s Murder, Attempted Burning Body

Jaipur Woman And Her Lover Arrested For Husband’s Murder, Attempted Burning Body

The accused, identified as Gopali Devi and her partner Deendayal Kushwaha, reportedly killed Dhannalal Saini, a vegetable vendor, after he confronted them about their extramarital affair.

Jaipur Woman And Her Lover Arrested For Husband’s Murder, Attempted Burning Body

murder


A woman and her boyfriend in Jaipur, Rajasthan, have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and trying to burn his body to eliminate evidence. The two accused, Gopali Devi and her boyfriend Deendayal Kushwaha, allegedly killed Dhannalal Saini, a vegetable seller, after he caught them in their illicit affair.

The police said that Dhannalal Saini had become suspicious of what his wife was doing and had followed her. He had found that she was not working in a factory, as she had been claiming, and was, instead, meeting Kushwaha at a tailoring shop. On catching her, an argument broke out, which resulted in a savage attack. The suspect reportedly invited him to a second-floor store, where they hit him on the head with an iron rod and strangled him with a cord, instantly killing him.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gruesome Attempt to Destroy Evidence

Once they had committed the offense, Gopali Devi and Deendayal attempted to dispose of the body to destroy evidence. They placed Dhannalal’s body in a sack, carried it on a motorcycle, and dropped it at a secluded roadside spot. There, they attempted to incinerate the body before making their escape.

On 16th March, Jaipur police found a half-burnt body beneath the Muhana police station boundaries. The investigators suspected crime and initiated an inquiry to ascertain the identity of the deceased person. After two days, the victim was identified as Dhannalal Saini.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The police probe, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP South) Digant Anand, confirmed that the crime was pre-planned. Both Gopali Devi and Deendayal were arrested and brought into custody. “The accused attempted to wipe out clues, but our team was able to track them down and crack the case,” said DCP Anand.

This crime has a similarity to a recent case of murder in Meerut, in which a woman and her boyfriend murdered her husband, cut him into pieces, and concealed the pieces in a cement drum.

ALSO READ: French Tourist Sexually Assaulted In Tiruvannamalai; Local Tour Guide Arrested

Filed under

jaipur Jaipur Murder

Allahabad HC

‘Grabbing Breast, Snapping Pyjama String’ Not Attempt To Rape, Rules Allahabad High Court
newsx

BCCI Revokes Saliva Ban, Introduces This Major Rule Change Ahead of IPL 2025
Amaan Mallik with his bro

Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Brother? Music Composer Claims His Parents Are To Be Blamed For...
Tensions between Israel a

Hamas Fires Rockets At Israel For The First Time After Ceasefire Deal Collapses
murder

Jaipur Woman And Her Lover Arrested For Husband’s Murder, Attempted Burning Body
Over the past few months,

What Is Moon Phase Compatibility? Viral Tiktok Trend Reveals If Your Partner Is Your Soulmate
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Grabbing Breast, Snapping Pyjama String’ Not Attempt To Rape, Rules Allahabad High Court

‘Grabbing Breast, Snapping Pyjama String’ Not Attempt To Rape, Rules Allahabad High Court

BCCI Revokes Saliva Ban, Introduces This Major Rule Change Ahead of IPL 2025

BCCI Revokes Saliva Ban, Introduces This Major Rule Change Ahead of IPL 2025

Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Brother? Music Composer Claims His Parents Are To Be Blamed For Rift With Armaan Mallik

Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Brother? Music Composer Claims His Parents Are To Be Blamed For...

Hamas Fires Rockets At Israel For The First Time After Ceasefire Deal Collapses

Hamas Fires Rockets At Israel For The First Time After Ceasefire Deal Collapses

What Is Moon Phase Compatibility? Viral Tiktok Trend Reveals If Your Partner Is Your Soulmate

What Is Moon Phase Compatibility? Viral Tiktok Trend Reveals If Your Partner Is Your Soulmate

Entertainment

Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Brother? Music Composer Claims His Parents Are To Be Blamed For Rift With Armaan Mallik

Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Brother? Music Composer Claims His Parents Are To Be Blamed For

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft Security Deposit Amount Will Leave You Shocked

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee-Shirt Grabs Attention After Divorce Hearing, Internet Kickstarts Meme Fest

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee-Shirt Grabs Attention After Divorce Hearing, Internet Kickstarts

Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Hits Theatres, Critics Says, ‘Snow Woke’

Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Hits Theatres, Critics Says, ‘Snow Woke’

Lifestyle

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever