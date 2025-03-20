Jaipur Woman And Her Lover Arrested For Husband’s Murder, Attempted Burning Body

The accused, identified as Gopali Devi and her partner Deendayal Kushwaha, reportedly killed Dhannalal Saini, a vegetable vendor, after he confronted them about their extramarital affair.

A woman and her boyfriend in Jaipur, Rajasthan, have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and trying to burn his body to eliminate evidence. The two accused, Gopali Devi and her boyfriend Deendayal Kushwaha, allegedly killed Dhannalal Saini, a vegetable seller, after he caught them in their illicit affair.

The police said that Dhannalal Saini had become suspicious of what his wife was doing and had followed her. He had found that she was not working in a factory, as she had been claiming, and was, instead, meeting Kushwaha at a tailoring shop. On catching her, an argument broke out, which resulted in a savage attack. The suspect reportedly invited him to a second-floor store, where they hit him on the head with an iron rod and strangled him with a cord, instantly killing him.

Gruesome Attempt to Destroy Evidence

Once they had committed the offense, Gopali Devi and Deendayal attempted to dispose of the body to destroy evidence. They placed Dhannalal’s body in a sack, carried it on a motorcycle, and dropped it at a secluded roadside spot. There, they attempted to incinerate the body before making their escape.

On 16th March, Jaipur police found a half-burnt body beneath the Muhana police station boundaries. The investigators suspected crime and initiated an inquiry to ascertain the identity of the deceased person. After two days, the victim was identified as Dhannalal Saini.

The police probe, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP South) Digant Anand, confirmed that the crime was pre-planned. Both Gopali Devi and Deendayal were arrested and brought into custody. “The accused attempted to wipe out clues, but our team was able to track them down and crack the case,” said DCP Anand.

This crime has a similarity to a recent case of murder in Meerut, in which a woman and her boyfriend murdered her husband, cut him into pieces, and concealed the pieces in a cement drum.

