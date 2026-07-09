Jaipur Woman Killed By Daughter For Government Job: What Is Compassionate Appointment And Who Can Claim It?

The alleged murder of a 45-year-old court employee in Jaipur has once again brought compassionate appointment into focus. Police claim the woman was killed by her own daughter in a conspiracy allegedly driven by the hope of getting a government job under the compassionate appointment scheme and taking control of family property. The case has raised fresh questions about how compassionate appointment works, who is eligible to receive it after a government employee dies, and whether children can automatically claim their deceased parent’s post.

As per reports, Neeraj Sharma, a lower division clerk (LDC) posted in a court, was killed on July 3 in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar area after a Scorpio SUV allegedly hit her at nearly 130 kmph. Police said the impact threw her around 100 feet and she died on the spot, while the driver fled. CCTV footage later led investigators to suspect that the collision was not an accident but a planned murder.

How compassionate appointment works and who can legally receive a government job

Compassionate appointment, also known as Anukampa Niyukti, is a welfare measure meant to provide immediate financial relief to the family of a government employee who dies while in service or is forced to retire on medical grounds.This plan is designed to ensure that no family falls into difficulties due to loss of their breadwinner.

As per the policy, the priority list includes husband first, followed by a son, a daughter who may be unmarried or widowed, or adopted children. Certain states allow the claim for daughters-in-law or unmarried brothers. However, compassionate appointment is not automatic. The family must be financially dependent on the deceased employee, should not have another stable source of income, and the applicant must meet the minimum age and educational qualifications required for the post. Governments may relax some skill requirements, particularly for female candidates.

Why the Jaipur case has turned compassionate appointment into the centre of the investigation

Reports say that according to DCP East Ranjita Sharma, Neeraj’s husband had died about a year ago. After his death, Neeraj herself received a compassionate appointment and joined as an LDC. Police said her 23-year-old daughter, Ayushi Sharma, wanted the same government job after her father’s death, but her mother accepted the appointment instead. Investigators also said the two had been involved in a property dispute for the past two to three years.

Police alleged that Ayushi then conspired with her uncle Mohan Swaroop and cousin Balram alias Ravi to eliminate her mother. Investigators claimed the trio paid Bharatpur resident Hemant Sharma Rs 7 lakh to arrange the murder. The accused allegedly first tracked Neeraj’s movements using a rented Thar SUV, but failed to execute the plan. Police said they continued surveillance for nearly a month before switching to a Scorpio for the final attack.

Police allege family conspiracy as compassionate appointment becomes key motive in the case

According to the reports, Mohit Sharma allegedly shared Neeraj’s live location on the day of the murder, while Rohit Jatav waited nearby on a motorcycle. Police said Akash Sharma drove the Scorpio and Arvind Sharma accompanied him when the vehicle struck Neeraj. The accused allegedly abandoned the SUV after the incident and escaped on the motorcycle.

The case was reported by Neeraj’s brother, Rakesh Kumar Sharma, who told police that she had earlier complained of harassment by her daughter, members of her in-laws’ family and her cousin over property. He also claimed she had received threats to her life several times. Police said Ayushi later told investigators that she wanted the compassionate appointment available after her father’s death, but her mother had taken the job. Investigators allege she then planned the murder to gain both the government post and the family property. Seven people, Ayushi Sharma, Mohan Swaroop, Mohit Sharma, Akash Sharma, Arvind Sharma, Hemant Sharma and Rohit Jatav, have been arrested, while Balram alias Ravi, described by police as a key conspirator, remains absconding.

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