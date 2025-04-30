Jairam Ramesh Hails Centre’s Caste Census Decision As ‘Victory For Crores Of Indians’

He recalled that when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had pitched for a caste census, calling it an "X-ray of society," the BJP had mocked and dismissed the idea.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has welcomed the Central government’s decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, calling it a “victory for the crores of people of India.”

He recalled that when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had pitched for a caste census, calling it an “X-ray of society,” the BJP had mocked and dismissed the idea.

Rahul Gandhi’s Long-Standing Demand Acknowledged

Ramesh pointed out that Rahul Gandhi had been consistently advocating for a caste census. He raised the issue multiple times—both in Parliament and in public forums.

“When our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi ji said, ‘Caste census is the X-ray of society,’ then the people in the ruling party ridiculed him, ignored him and procrastinated,” Ramesh wrote on X in Hindi.

He questioned how long the voices of those demanding rights and representation could be ignored.

“But for how long could the voice of rights of crores of people be suppressed? Now the Modi government has agreed to conduct caste census. Well, better late than never!” Ramesh stated.

He added that the move is a major step toward ensuring social justice and said it reflects the perseverance of those who have been demanding equality for decades.

“This is a decisive step towards ensuring social justice. This is the victory of crores of people of India. This is a victory for all those who have fought for equality, parity, and representation for years,” he said.

Centre Confirms Caste Enumeration in Next Census

At a media briefing on Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) had cleared the inclusion of caste data in the upcoming census.

He acknowledged that while some states have already carried out caste-based surveys, it is the Centre that holds authority over census operations.

Congress Criticized Over Past Stance

Vaishnaw also used the occasion to hit out at the Congress, accusing it of opposing caste census efforts in the past.

“Caste was not included in all the census operations conducted since independence. In 2010, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singhji had assured the Lok Sabha that the matter of caste census would be considered in the cabinet,” he said.

He noted that a group of ministers was formed at the time and most political parties had recommended a caste census. Despite that, the Congress-led government went ahead with a survey—the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC)—instead of a full-fledged census.

Vaishnaw stressed that the new move is aligned with broader national interests and reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee of Political Affairs has decided today that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census. This demonstrates that the government is committed to the values and interests of the society and the country,” he said.

(With Inputs From ANI)

