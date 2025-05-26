Jaishankar, Canada’s New Foreign Minister Anita Anand Talk Ties in First Call; A Fresh Start for India-Canada Relations?

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Canada’s new Foreign Minister Anita Anand over the phone on Sunday, marking their first official conversation since she took office. The two leaders talked about strengthening the strained ties between India and Canada, which have been rocky over the past year.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Canada’s new Foreign Minister Anita Anand over the phone on Sunday.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Canada’s new Foreign Minister Anita Anand over the phone on Sunday, marking their first official conversation since she took office. The two leaders talked about strengthening the strained ties between India and Canada, which have been rocky over the past year.

Jaishankar shared a brief note about the call on X (formerly Twitter), saying,

“Appreciate the telecon with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada. Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure.”

Appreciate the telecon with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada. Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Wished her a very successful tenure. 🇮🇳 🇨🇦 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 25, 2025

The call is being viewed as a potential starting point for rebuilding trust between the two countries after months of diplomatic tension.

Anita Anand takes over foreign affairs portfolio

Anita Anand, 58, an Indo-Canadian leader, became Canada’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs earlier this month. Her appointment was part of a major cabinet reshuffle led by newly-elected Prime Minister Mark Carney, who took office after the Liberal Party’s recent win in federal elections.

Before this, Anand held several top roles in the Canadian government. She was the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and earlier served as the Minister of National Defence. She takes over the foreign affairs post from Mélanie Joly, who is now handling the industry portfolio.

On May 14, just after her appointment, Jaishankar had already congratulated Anand, who is of Indian origin, through social media.

Thank you Minister @DrSJaishankar for the productive discussion today on strengthening Canada–India ties, deepening our economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities. I look forward to continuing our work together. pic.twitter.com/GZqgANEIVi — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) May 25, 2025

What led to the breakdown in India-Canada ties?

India and Canada have had a rocky diplomatic relationship over the past year, especially after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made explosive allegations in September 2023. Trudeau had claimed that Indian agents may have been involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

New Delhi reacted strongly and dismissed the allegations as “absurd.”

Things got worse when Canada went a step further and connected several Indian diplomats — including India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Verma — to Nijjar’s murder. Following this, India pulled out Verma and five other diplomats from Canada in October. In a tit-for-tat move, New Delhi also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

Security talks resume after months of tension

After months of silence and mutual distrust, officials from both countries recently restarted communication. Security teams from India and Canada have resumed contact and are reportedly exploring the idea of appointing new high commissioners to replace those who were pulled out during the fallout.

With Trudeau out of office and Carney now in charge, many observers see this as a key moment to hit the reset button on the India-Canada relationship.

India still cautious, wants “mutual trust”

Even as the two nations begin to talk again, India has made it clear that any improvement in ties must be based on respect and trust. One of the major reasons India had cut off diplomatic channels was what it saw as Canada giving space to extremist elements — especially those supporting the Khalistan movement.

After Trudeau’s exit, New Delhi expressed hope for a fresh beginning.

“The downturn in India-Canada relations was caused by the license that was given to the extremist and secessionist elements in that country,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in March.

He added that India looks forward to rebuilding the relationship, but only on the basis of “mutual trust and sensitivity.”