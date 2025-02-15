Jaishankar Counters US Senator, Displays Inked Finger To Defend India’s Democracy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar firmly countered the notion that global democracy is under threat, asserting that India remains a robust democratic society. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on a panel titled ‘Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience,’ he highlighted India’s electoral strength and dismissed the prevailing Western pessimism regarding democracy.

India’s Electoral Strength: A Testament to Democracy

Jaishankar illustrated India’s democratic resilience by pointing to its massive voter turnout. Showing the ink mark on his index finger as proof of his participation in a recent election in Delhi, he emphasized that in India, democracy is actively practiced. He cited statistics from the 2019 general elections, where approximately 700 million out of 900 million eligible voters cast their votes, and underscored that results are counted in a single day without disputes.

The panel discussion saw a debate on the role of democracy in economic well-being. US Senator Elissa Slotkin remarked that democracy “doesn’t put food on the table.” Jaishankar countered this argument by stating that in India, democracy directly contributes to food security. He pointed out that India’s democratic governance provides nutrition support to 800 million people, ensuring their health and sustenance.

Questioning Western Democratic Practices

Taking a critical stance, Jaishankar accused Western nations of historically treating democracy as an exclusive Western concept while simultaneously supporting non-democratic forces in the Global South. He noted the irony in how Western countries claim to uphold democratic values at home but often fail to practice them abroad.

When asked about the aspirations of Global South nations toward democracy, Jaishankar emphasized India’s unique democratic model. He stated that India’s pluralistic and consultative society has sustained democracy despite challenges, making it a more relatable model for emerging democracies than the Western system.

A Call for Recognizing Non-Western Democratic Success

Jaishankar urged Western nations to acknowledge successful democratic models outside their own framework. He stressed that for democracy to truly thrive globally, Western powers must recognize and embrace the achievements of non-Western democratic nations, particularly India, which has remained a committed democracy despite economic and social challenges.

Jaishankar’s address at the Munich Security Conference highlighted India’s confidence in its democratic process and governance. By countering the Western narrative of democratic decline and emphasizing India’s electoral success, food security measures, and resilience, he positioned India as a global example of democratic strength. His remarks also served as a reminder that democracy is not a one-size-fits-all concept and that successful models outside the West deserve recognition and respect.

