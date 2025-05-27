EAM S. Jaishankar has responded to reports of China's role in the recent India-Pakistan military clash following the Pahalgam terror attack.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has responded to questions regarding China’s role in the recent India-Pakistan military clash following the Pahalgam terror attack, suggesting that Chinese arms may have played a role in the conflict. Speaking to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Jaishankar stated, “You know, many of the weapons systems that Pakistan has are of Chinese origin, and the two countries are very close. You can draw your conclusions from that.”

In an indirect reference to China’s reported involvement in supplying arms to Pakistan, Jaishankar highlighted that many of the weapons and military systems used by Islamabad in the clash were of Chinese origin, although he refrained from offering specifics and stopped short of providing concrete evidence of direct Chinese military assistance during the recent escalation.

India’s Military Response and Ceasefire Negotiations

The EAM also clarified that the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was the result of direct military communication between both sides and not influenced by any third-party mediation, particularly the United States. Jaishankar dismissed claims that the U.S. played a role in brokering the ceasefire, reportedly saying, “The cessation of firing was agreed upon between the military commanders of both sides through direct contact.”

According to Jaishankar, the Indian army’s actions, including a successful strike on Pakistan’s main airbases and air defense systems, were pivotal in forcing Islamabad to agree to halt the violence. “The morning before, we effectively hit and incapacitated Pakistan’s main airbases and air defense systems,” Jaishankar explained. “So, who should I thank for the cessation of hostilities? I thank the Indian military, because it was their action that made Pakistan say: ‘We are ready to stop.'”

Pakistan’s Request for US Intervention

In a separate briefing to a parliamentary panel, Jaishankar provided further details on Operation Sindoor and India’s response to Pakistan’s request for a ceasefire. He confirmed that Pakistan had sought assistance from the United States to mediate the halt of hostilities, but India made it clear that any negotiations should be conducted directly between the two countries.

“The DGMO [Director General of Military Operations] has informed his Pakistani counterpart that if they would fire, India would fire back,” Jaishankar said.

Operation Sindoor: A Zero-Tolerance Policy on Terrorism

During a Consultative Committee meeting, Jaishankar also briefed MPs on Operation Sindoor and India’s zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism. He emphasized the importance of sending a “strong and united message” in dealing with cross-border terrorism and reaffirmed India’s commitment to countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri presented a detailed overview of the operation, while Jaishankar responded to the queries from MPs. Ministers of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh and Pabitra Margherita were also present at the meeting.