Jaishankar’s Upcoming Visit to the UK and Ireland to Focus on Trade and Strengthening Ties

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit the United Kingdom and Ireland from March 3-9 to strengthen trade relations and enhance people-to-people connections. The visit comes just days after the planned relaunch of negotiations on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in New Delhi. This will also mark the first high-level visit to Ireland since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Dublin in 2015.

Inauguration of Indian Consulate in Belfast

During the visit, Jaishankar will oversee the opening of India’s new consulate in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Currently, India has consulates in Birmingham and Edinburgh. This new addition aims to expand India’s diplomatic reach in the UK and foster closer ties with the region.

The visit occurs amid significant political shifts in Europe, influenced by US policies, particularly concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine. Jaishankar’s discussions will offer an opportunity for India to exchange perspectives on these developments with European leaders.

Resumption of India-UK Free Trade Talks

Ahead of Jaishankar’s visit, British trade minister Jonathan Reynolds is set to travel to New Delhi for discussions with Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal. The focus will be on resuming negotiations for the India-UK FTA, which were paused in March 2024 due to elections in both countries. The trade volume between India and the UK reached $21.33 billion in 2023-24.

Since January 2022, India and the UK have conducted 14 rounds of FTA negotiations. The new Labour government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to take a fresh approach, revisiting certain aspects of the deal to ensure mutual benefits.

Key Issues in Trade Talks

Progress has been made in several areas, but major differences remain. Key sticking points include mobility rights for Indian students and professionals, Indian tariffs on alcoholic beverages and electric vehicles, and India’s demand for greater market access in telecommunications and financial services. Addressing these issues will be a key focus during Jaishankar’s meetings.

Advancing Economic and Technology Cooperation

Jaishankar’s visit will also include discussions on economic and technology collaboration, especially following the launch of the Technology Security Initiative. This initiative aims to enhance cooperation in telecommunications security, critical minerals, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.

Concerns Over Pro-Khalistan Activities

Discussions are also expected to touch upon the activities of pro-Khalistan elements in the UK. Jaishankar is likely to bring up these concerns in his meetings with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Strengthening India-Ireland Relations

In Dublin, Jaishankar will focus on expanding trade and technology ties. Ireland’s significance as a trade partner in the European Union has grown, with bilateral trade reaching 16 billion euros in the past year. The two countries are expected to announce the formation of a new joint economic commission to facilitate further collaboration.

Several Indian companies, including Wipro, TCS, and Infosys, have established operations in Ireland to access the EU market. Ireland’s updated Asia-Pacific strategy, introduced in 2023, highlights a deepening strategic partnership with India, with an emphasis on trade and investment.

Strengthening People-to-People Connections

The Indian-origin population in Ireland has grown to approximately 80,000, including 40,000 non-resident Indians (NRIs) and 10,000 students. During Jaishankar’s visit, new initiatives are expected to be unveiled to enhance cultural and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Jaishankar’s visit to the UK and Ireland is expected to strengthen diplomatic ties, enhance trade relations, and facilitate cooperation in key economic and technological areas. The discussions and agreements reached during the trip will likely play a significant role in shaping India’s future partnerships with both nations.