Thursday, December 12, 2024
Jal Jeevan Mission: Transforming Rural India And Empowering Women

A recent research report by the State Bank of India highlights the transformative impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) on rural India, particularly in enhancing women’s socio-economic empowerment.

The study reveals that an 8.3 percentage point reduction in households fetching water from outside premises across the country has resulted in a 7.4 percentage point increase in women’s participation in agriculture and allied activities. States like Bihar and Assam stand out, with female workforce participation rising by over 28 percentage points, showcasing the far-reaching benefits of reliable access to tap water, especially in economically weaker regions.

Launched on 15 August 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide functional tap water connections to every rural household. At its inception, only 3.23 crore (17%) rural households had access to tap water connections. By 10 October 2024, the initiative has added 11.96 crore new connections, increasing the coverage to 15.20 crore households, or 78.62% of rural India.

State-Wise Impact

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of households with tap water connections has risen significantly, boosting women’s participation in agricultural activities by 17.3 percentage points. Odisha recorded a 7.8 percentage point reduction in households fetching water from outside, correlating with a 14.8 percentage point increase in women’s workforce involvement. The state witnessed a 15.2 percentage point rise in female workforce participation, reflecting how improved access to water has alleviated women’s physical and time burdens.

Himachal Pradesh saw a 19.4 percentage point reduction in households fetching water from outside, while Telangana recorded a remarkable 30.3 percentage point decline, showcasing the effectiveness of the mission even in challenging terrains. Jharkhand reported a 10.8 percentage point reduction in water-fetching households, coinciding with a 13.7 percentage point rise in women’s agricultural participation. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh recorded a 17.6 percentage point reduction, leading to improved rural productivity.

Andhra Pradesh saw a 9 percentage point reduction in households fetching water from outside. In Rajasthan and Gujarat, tap water availability has allowed rural communities to focus on productive endeavours, contributing to economic growth.

The Jal Jeevan Mission’s success extends beyond economic impact to health and education. States such as Kerala have seen reduced waterborne illnesses, enabling children to attend school regularly and improving overall health outcomes.

A Budget for Water Security

With a budget of ₹3.60 lakh crore, shared between the Centre and states, the Jal Jeevan Mission continues to work towards ensuring water security across rural India. By reducing dependency on external water sources, the mission has enhanced living standards, reduced waterborne diseases, and provided significant socio-economic benefits to communities.

Read More : PM Modi To Visit Prayagraj: Launch Of Rs 7,000 Crore Development Projects

Filed under

jal jeevan mission PM Modi sbi

