Jalgaon Fire News: Chemical Tanker Bursts Into Flames After Crashing Into Truck at Maharashtra Toll Plaza, 2 Dead

Jalgaon Fire News: A major fire broke out after a chemical tanker crashed into a truck at the Sabgaon toll plaza in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Saturday evening. The sudden impact made the tanker burst into flames, killing two people right there. After that there was quite a lot of panic nearby, specially during the hot weather conditions, where people were just reacting and running around. Authorities moved in fast to control the fire and also to stop the traffic flow. At the same time, they have already started looking into what exactly caused the fire.

Chemical Tanker Fire After Crashing Into Truck in Jalgaon

A speeding chemical tanker collided with a truck at the Sabgaon toll plaza on Saturday evening. The massive crash ended up with a tire that burst, and then, almost in one go the entire tanker burst into flames. The fire was so violent, that the two people who were actually there at the spot couldn’t get out, and they burned to death.





People who were nearby say that the blaze spread right after the collision, instantly, and it triggered panic all around the toll plaza.

Authorities immediately halted traffic on both sides to prevent any major accident, as due to the fire visibilty also reduced. Several fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene to control the fire. After approximately 2 hours of effort, the fire brigade controlled the situation.

Meanwhile police are further examining the CCTV footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident

At least seven passengers were killed and 22 others got injured after a private bus, which was going from Haridwar to Indore, collided with a trailer and then plunged into a roadside gorge on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The mishap happened close to the rest area within the Kolwa police station area at around 2-3 am. Police added that the bus lost control after hitting the trailer, and it went down into the gorge.

Also, a fire broke out in the rear part of the bus not long after the crash, which caused confusion and panic among the passengers.

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