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Home > India News > Jalna Maharashtra Viral Video: School Children Dance To Pakistani Song With Swords, Probe Ordered

Jalna Maharashtra Viral Video: School Children Dance To Pakistani Song With Swords, Probe Ordered

A viral video from a school annual function in Maharashtra's Jalna district has sparked controversy after children were allegedly seen dancing to a Pakistani song while holding prop swords. Social media users also claimed that a photograph of Pakistani figure Mumtaz Qadri was displayed on stage. Police have launched a DySP-level investigation, while no FIR has been registered so far.

School Children Dance To Pakistani Song With Swords in Maharashtra.
School Children Dance To Pakistani Song With Swords in Maharashtra.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 11:51 IST

A controversy has erupted in Maharashtra’s Jalna district after a video from a school’s annual function went viral on social media. In the viral video, the children were allegedly seen doing a dance to a Pakistani song while holding swords as props and this is what sparked the usual criticisms and heated debate online. Some users online have also gone further and said that during the event, a photograph of the Pakistani figure Mumtaz Qadri was shown on the stage. These allegations though have not been verified yet. Still, the police have started investigating the video. Officials noted that a DySP-level probe is underway and that suitable action will be taken if the claims are found to be true. 

School Children Dance To Pakistani Song With Swords

A video from what looks like a school annual function in Partur in Maharashtra’s Jalna district has sparked controversy after it went viral on social media. As per claims by a social media, X account named Trini, the kids were spotted dancing to a Pakistani song of “Gustakh Nabi Ki Ek Saza…” and at the same time they were holding prop swords during the event. 

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There was also a photograph of Mumtaz Qadri, a controversial figure who had assassinated Pakistan’s Punjab Governor. Trini claimed the whole incident happened at Kids World English School and alleged that the programme was being used as a push to promote a certain ideology through children. 

Though these allegations have not been officially confirmed by anyone and an investigation is still underway.

Jalna Maharashtra Viral Video: Probe Ordered 

The viral post has urged the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the Maharashtra along with Jalna police, to look into the whole matter and then take whatever action is needed. 

They also allege that the song that was played during the school function is linked to a religious slogan which is reportedly popular in Pakistan. The photo that is visible in the viral video which is displayed in the background, has turned it into a big talking point on social media. 

However, these claims have not really been independently verified yet and the school management still has not come out with any official statement. Police officials, meanwhile have said that the matter will be disclosed properly after a detailed investigation takes place. Jalna Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Sali confirmed that a DySP-level inquiry has been started into the viral video and that the probe is ongoing. 

As per the police, the investigation will try to figure out when the event actually happened, which programme the video is from, and who the person shown in the photograph on the stage is. ASP Vikram Sali also said that if during the probe the allegations are found to be true, then the authorities will take suitable legal steps against the people responsible. He further added that so far, no FIR has been registered in the case. 

Also Read: Anti-Conversion Laws In India Explained: Which States Have Them, What Counts As Forced Conversion, What Punishments Apply 

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Jalna Maharashtra Viral Video: School Children Dance To Pakistani Song With Swords, Probe Ordered
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Jalna Maharashtra Viral Video: School Children Dance To Pakistani Song With Swords, Probe Ordered
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