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Home > India News > Jama Masjid Demolition Drive: Why Is MCD Removing Encroachments Around Delhi’s Historic Monument?

Jama Masjid Demolition Drive: Why Is MCD Removing Encroachments Around Delhi’s Historic Monument?

MCD has launched an encroachment removal drive around Delhi’s historic Jama Masjid following directions concerning unauthorised construction and public land. Here’s why the civic action is underway.

Jama Masjid Demolition Drive: Why Is MCD Removing Encroachments Around Delhi’s Historic Monument?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 13:13 IST

A demolition and encroachment removal drive was launched around Delhi’s historic Jama Masjid as civic authorities moved to clear unauthorised structures occupying public spaces and parks in the area. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out the action following directions concerning illegal construction and encroachments around the monument. The drive was focused on clearing public land rather than targeting the historic mosque itself.

Why Is MCD Taking Action?

The civic action comes amid concerns over unauthorised constructions and encroachments in the area surrounding Jama Masjid. MCD had earlier conducted a survey to identify illegal structures and encroachments around the historic monument. The Delhi High Court has, in several matters involving unauthorised construction, directed civic authorities to take action in accordance with the law. Court records also show that MCD has been required to carry out demolition action against unauthorised structures, with police assistance provided where necessary. The latest drive is aimed at restoring public spaces and removing structures that allegedly occupy roads, parks and other government land.

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What Is Being Demolished?

According to civic officials, MCD teams reached the area in the morning and began removing encroachments from public places and parks in the vicinity of Jama Masjid. The action is focused on structures and extensions considered unauthorised, rather than the protected historic monument. Officials have been working to clear areas that have allegedly been occupied illegally and restore them for public use.

Police Deployed During Drive

Police and other security personnel were deployed in the area as the demolition and encroachment removal operation continued. The security arrangement was put in place to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the civic action. The MCD is expected to continue its inspection and enforcement drive in the area. Officials are also likely to examine other unauthorised structures identified during the survey and take action according to applicable rules and court directions. The drive has once again brought attention to the challenge of balancing the preservation of Delhi’s historic areas with the need to keep public spaces free from illegal construction and encroachment.

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Jama Masjid Demolition Drive: Why Is MCD Removing Encroachments Around Delhi’s Historic Monument?
Tags: Delhi Encroachment RemovalDelhi High Court Jama MasjidJama Masjid Demolition DriveJama Masjid EncroachmentJama Masjid Illegal ConstructionJama Masjid NewsMCD ActionMCD Demolition Drive

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Jama Masjid Demolition Drive: Why Is MCD Removing Encroachments Around Delhi’s Historic Monument?

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Jama Masjid Demolition Drive: Why Is MCD Removing Encroachments Around Delhi’s Historic Monument?
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