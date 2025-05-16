Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
James Comey’s Instagram Post Sparks Uproar Over Alleged Hidden Message

Former FBI Director James Comey found himself at the centre of a social media storm after posting a seemingly innocuous photo of a shell arrangement on a beach.

Former FBI Director James Comey found himself at the centre of a social media storm after posting a seemingly innocuous photo of a shell arrangement on a beach. The image, shared on Instagram, showed shells spelling out the numbers “8647,” which triggered a wave of backlash from users who interpreted it as a coded threat against former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The numbers — “86” being American slang for “eliminate” and “47” widely considered a reference to Trump potentially becoming the 47th President — led some to accuse Comey of promoting violence. Critics claimed the combination implied a call to “eliminate the 47th president.”

Comey later deleted the post and issued a statement clarifying his intent. “I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” he wrote.

The explanation failed to quell the outrage. Donald Trump Jr. called the post a veiled call for assassination, while conservative commentator Laura Loomer accused Comey of deliberately sharing a coded threat. Others on social media questioned how a former FBI chief could be unaware of such interpretations, with one user saying, “He knows what it means… this should warrant an investigation.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that the Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security are reviewing the incident. “DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately,” she wrote on X.

While Comey insists the post was misunderstood, the controversy underscores how deeply political messaging — even unintended — can spark real-world consequences in a tense and polarized environment.

IMF Must Rethink While Offering Loans, Pakistan Using Loans To Fund Terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Etihad Airways Places $14.5 Billion Boeing Order During Trump’s Gulf Visit

Hair-Flipping Welcome Stuns Trump In UAE — Video Goes Viral

China Launches 12 AI Satellites in Space Race to Build Supercomputer Constellation That Could Outperform Earth’s Most Powerful Machines

COVID-19 Cases Surge In Hong Kong And Singapore Amid Resurgent Wave Across Asia

