Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Jamia Protest: Delhi HC Stays Suspension Of Many Students For Protesting In Campus Without Permission

The Delhi High Court has issued a stay on the suspension of multiple students from Jamia Millia Islamia University who were penalized for participating in on-campus protests without prior authorization.

The Delhi High Court has issued a stay on the suspension of multiple students from Jamia Millia Islamia University who were penalized for participating in on-campus protests without prior authorization.

In a directive issued, the court ordered the establishment of a university committee under the supervision of the vice chancellor to address the matter, emphasizing the inclusion of student representatives in the resolution process.

Judicial Proceedings and Arguments

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, while hearing a petition filed by four students contesting their suspension and campus ban imposed by the university proctor, instructed the university to provide a detailed report on the matter.

Legal representatives for the students contended that the demonstration was peaceful and did not warrant punitive action. Conversely, the university’s counsel, Advocates Amit Sahni and Kisley Mishra, argued that the students had failed to obtain the requisite permissions and had engaged in activities that resulted in property damage.

Additionally, they noted that some students were found sleeping outside the campus canteen, which was in violation of institutional regulations.

Background of the Controversy

The dispute traces back to February, when several protesting students were reportedly detained by Delhi Police, sparking further unrest due to concerns over their whereabouts for several hours. The detained students were eventually released after approximately 12 hours, but the incident led to heightened tensions on campus.

Court’s Directive

In response to the ongoing discord, the High Court has mandated the formation of a committee comprising university officials under the direct oversight of the vice chancellor. The court has specifically instructed that student representatives be included in discussions to ensure a fair and balanced resolution.

The university has been directed to submit a comprehensive report on the matter, facilitating further judicial review if necessary.

Read More: “Calling Someone ‘Miyan-Tiyan’, ‘Pakistani’ In Poor Taste, But Not An Offence”: Supreme Court

