Jamia Protest Escalates After Gate 7 Clash, Students Question Online Classes as University Library Shuts Until Further Notice

The protest demanding student union elections at Jamia Millia Islamia intensified on Sunday, October 25, after a confrontation between police and students near Gate 7. The demonstration has continued for nearly two weeks, despite appeals from university officials and teachers to end the protest.

The tension comes as the university has moved all classes online and ordered the closure of its library until further notice. Students have questioned the decision, alleging that it is an attempt to clear the campus and weaken their demand for the restoration of the student union.

Jamia Protest Intensifies After Clash at Gate 7

A minor scuffle reportedly broke out between police personnel and students near Gate 7 on Sunday evening. Reports also suggested that three women and a man who had arrived to participate in the protest were taken into custody.

However, there has been no official confirmation of the alleged detention. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar denied that the individuals had been detained. The situation was reported to be normal later, although security personnel remained deployed at the site.

Why Did Jamia Shift Classes Online?

The university administration’s decision to move all classes online has become a major point of contention amid the ongoing protest. According to a notice issued by the Registrar’s Office, the decision was taken to ensure students’ safety and allow academic activities to continue without disruption.

The administration advised students enrolled in all courses to attend classes online and avoid visiting the campus. It also announced that the university library would remain closed until further notice.

However, protesting students questioned the timing of the decision. They alleged that the move was a planned attempt to empty the campus and suppress their demand for student union elections.

Students Have Been Protesting Since October 12

The demonstration began on October 12, with students demanding the restoration of student union elections at Jamia Millia Islamia. Some protesters have also been on a hunger strike. They accused the administration of making excuses to remove the protest site near the Ghalib Statue Lawn. The demonstration continued despite repeated appeals from university officials and faculty members.

On October 18, the university formed a seven-member high-level committee comprising professors to address the students’ concerns. The committee has been attempting to hold discussions with the protesters for about a week. However, the talks have not brought the protest to an end.

Will Talks Resolve the Student Union Election Dispute?

The latest confrontation at Gate 7 has added to tensions between the protesting students and the university administration. Students continue to demand student union elections, while the administration has cited safety and uninterrupted teaching as reasons for its decision to move classes online.

With the library closed and security personnel deployed on campus, the next steps taken by the university and the protesting students will be crucial in determining whether the standoff can be resolved through talks.