Thursday, May 15, 2025
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Jamia Stands With The Nation’: Jamia Millia Islamia Cuts Ties With Turkish Universities Amid Growing Boycott Over Pakistan Support

'Jamia Stands With The Nation': Jamia Millia Islamia Cuts Ties With Turkish Universities Amid Growing Boycott Over Pakistan Support

In a clear response to rising public anger and diplomatic tensions, Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia University has suspended all Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with educational institutions in Turkey.






In a clear response to rising public anger and diplomatic tensions, Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia University has suspended all Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with educational institutions in Turkey. This move comes as a growing number of Indian voices—including academics, government officials, and ordinary citizens—call for a boycott of Turkish ties due to the country’s support for Pakistan during the recent conflict.

Professor Saima Saeed, the Public Relations Officer of Jamia Millia Islamia, confirmed the decision while speaking to news agency ANI. “We have suspended all MoUs with institutions affiliated with Turkey. Jamia stands with the nation and the Government of India,” she said.

This isn’t an isolated move—other Indian universities are taking similar steps.

JNU Was First to Cut Ties Over ‘National Security’

Just days before Jamia’s announcement, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also made headlines for suspending its own academic partnership with a Turkish university. JNU had signed an MoU with Inonu University in Malatya, Turkey, on February 3, 2025. The agreement was supposed to last until 2028, but it was terminated early due to what the university called serious national security concerns.

JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit made it clear that the move was a response to Turkey’s open alignment with Pakistan. “Turkey has openly backed Pakistan, and that cannot be ignored,” she said.

Explaining the university’s decision further, Pandit added: “JNU is fully subsidised by Indian citizens. If the Indian state is being undermined, how can we continue ties with a country like Turkey? As an academic and citizen, my security is at risk—and that of every Indian.”

Boycott Campaign Grows Beyond Campuses

It’s not just academic institutions pulling the plug. Across the country, people are increasingly calling for a full-scale boycott of Turkish and Azerbaijani products, services, and travel, accusing both nations of siding with Pakistan—both diplomatically and militarily.

The push to cut ties has been particularly visible in the travel sector. Platforms like MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip have reported a notable spike in cancellations for trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan. Customers have cited the two countries’ “anti-India stance” and their support for Pakistan as the reason behind their cancellations.

Social media has been flooded with hashtags urging Indians not to spend money in countries perceived as hostile to India’s national interest.

Turkish Drones Reportedly Used in Cross-Border Attacks

Public anger intensified even further when news broke that Turkey may have played a direct role in arming Pakistan during the latest flare-up. On the night of May 8, Indian defence forces reported that they had intercepted and shot down between 300 and 400 drones that were allegedly launched from Pakistan.

These drones crossed into Indian airspace from multiple points—from Leh in the north all the way down to Sir Creek in the south.

Early forensic reports from Indian defence experts suggest that many of the downed drones were Turkish-made. Specifically, authorities believe the models used were the Asisguard Songar, a known combat drone designed for military operations.

The involvement of such technology has only deepened suspicion and outrage against Turkey in India, reinforcing calls for a complete freeze on academic and economic relations.

Growing Tensions Could Shape Future Diplomatic Ties

These rapid developments point to a serious shift in how Indian institutions view their relationships with countries accused of supporting adversaries. What started as academic cooperation agreements are now being scrutinized through the lens of national security and political loyalty.

And while universities like Jamia and JNU are currently at the forefront of this movement, many believe more institutions may follow suit if tensions remain high.

As Professor Saeed put it clearly: “Jamia stands with the nation.” That sentiment now seems to echo far beyond the walls of just one campus.

Filed under

india-pakistan war Jamia Millia Islamia Turkish Universities

