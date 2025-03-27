Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Terrorists And 3 Cops Dead In An Encounter In Kathua

A fierce encounter between security forces and a group of heavily armed terrorists in the dense forests of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district resulted in the deaths of three terrorists and three policemen on Thursday.

A fierce encounter between security forces and a group of heavily armed terrorists in the dense forests of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district resulted in the deaths of three terrorists and three policemen on Thursday. Seven others, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were injured in the prolonged gunfight, officials confirmed.

Early Morning Operation Turns Into a Deadly Battle

The encounter began around 8 a.m. when Jammu and Kashmir Police launched an operation against a suspected group of terrorists believed to have recently infiltrated from across the border. Officials suspect that the group may be associated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Authorities are still investigating whether this was the same group that had managed to evade security forces in the Sanyal forest area earlier or if it was a fresh batch of infiltrators.

As soon as the forces moved into the dense forest near Jakhole village in the Ghati Juthana area of Rajbagh, they came under heavy fire. The ensuing gunfight led to severe casualties on both sides, officials said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Security Forces Face Heavy Resistance

The battle between security forces and the terrorists intensified as heavy gunfire and explosions rang through the area. Local youth, despite the danger, assisted security forces in transporting weapons and ammunition deep into the gorge where the terrorists were hiding.

Officials said that a group of around five terrorists was involved in the shootout. The initial exchange of fire left six policemen, including the SDPO leading the operation, injured.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, with support from the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), managed to eliminate three terrorists after hours of intense fighting.

Police Trapped in Deadly Crossfire

During the battle, five policemen, including the SDPO, found themselves trapped in a ravine concealed by thick foliage. As darkness fell, reinforcements struggled to extract them. While the SDPO was eventually rescued, three of his personal security officers lost their lives in the firefight.

“The fate of another missing policeman remains unknown,” an official source said. However, the J&K Police have yet to confirm or deny the deaths of the policemen, stating that a clearer picture will emerge once teams reach the area on Friday morning.

The security forces halted the operation for the night and will resume with the first light on Friday, as they suspect that two more terrorists are still in the area. Drone surveillance has indicated the presence of additional bodies, but they have not yet been retrieved.

Injured Personnel Receive Medical Attention

The wounded SDPO, along with two other policemen, has been admitted to a hospital in Kathua. Officials confirmed that their condition is stable. Additionally, two Army personnel sustained injuries and were moved to a military hospital for treatment.

To strengthen their position and tighten the cordon around the encounter site, special Army troops were airdropped into the area in the evening.

JeM Proxy Group Claims Responsibility

Meanwhile, the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a known proxy outfit of JeM, claimed responsibility for the attack on the police party. Security officials are investigating their involvement and assessing whether this group was responsible for the recent infiltration attempts in the region.

Massive Search Operation Underway

Authorities had been tracking the movement of terrorists in the region since Sunday when a group was intercepted in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. Despite a large-scale search operation involving police, Army, National Security Guard (NSG), Border Security Force (BSF), and CRPF, the terrorists had initially managed to escape.

On Monday, security forces recovered crucial evidence, including loaded magazines of M4 carbines, grenades, bulletproof jackets, sleeping bags, food supplies, and materials for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near the Hiranagar encounter site.

Officials believe the terrorists infiltrated through a ravine or possibly through a newly dug tunnel from across the border. The ongoing search operation has intensified, with advanced technical equipment such as drones, helicopters, and sniffer dogs being deployed to track down any remaining threats.

Top Security Officials Oversee Operation

Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone Bhim Sen Tuti have been closely monitoring the anti-terrorist operations in Kathua for the past four days. Security forces remain on high alert as the region braces for further developments in this high-stakes battle against terrorism.

The operation is expected to continue until all threats are neutralized, and authorities have urged residents to stay vigilant as security measures remain heightened in the area.