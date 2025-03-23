Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Tourists Killed, 17 Injured In Car-Bus Collision In Ganderbal

The accident occurred in the morning hours near Gund, a popular transit point on the route to Sonamarg. According to initial reports, 21 people suffered injuries in the crash. While emergency services rushed all the victims to a nearby hospital, four of them later succumbed to their injuries.

A tragic road accident in the Gund Kangan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday claimed the lives of four tourists and left 17 others injured. Officials confirmed that a Toyota Etios taxi, carrying passengers, collided with a bus on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway, resulting in severe damage to both vehicles.

Deadly Crash on Srinagar-Sonamarg Highway

The accident occurred in the morning hours near Gund, a popular transit point on the route to Sonamarg. According to initial reports, 21 people suffered injuries in the crash. While emergency services rushed all the victims to a nearby hospital, four of them later succumbed to their injuries.

“The victims were traveling in a taxi registered in Madhya Pradesh, indicating they were likely tourists,” an official said. The condition of some of the injured remains critical, and they are undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that adverse road conditions and possible over-speeding could have played a role.

The tragic incident highlights ongoing concerns over road safety on Jammu and Kashmir’s hilly highways, where accidents are frequent due to sharp turns, high-altitude terrain, and unpredictable weather conditions.

Rescue teams, including local police and medical personnel, responded swiftly to the accident site. The injured were transported to hospitals in Ganderbal and Srinagar for treatment.

Officials have urged drivers and tourists to exercise extreme caution while traveling on mountain roads, especially in areas prone to accidents.

Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and injured are awaited as officials continue their probe into the incident.

