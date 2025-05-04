Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  Jammu And Kashmir: Army Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In Ramban; Kills 3 Soldiers

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In Ramban; Kills 3 Soldiers

Three Indian Army soldiers lost their lives on Sunday after their truck fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district. The accident happened around 11:30 in the morning near Battery Chashma, along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Three Indian Army soldiers lost their lives on Sunday after their truck fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.


Three Indian Army soldiers lost their lives on Sunday after their truck fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district. The accident happened around 11:30 in the morning near Battery Chashma, along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The truck was part of a convoy heading towards Srinagar when it suddenly skidded off the road and plunged nearly 700 feet down the hillside, officials said.

No One Survived the Crash

Rescue teams came into action soon after the mishap. The Army, local police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), joined by some locals, carried out the search. Before they reached the truck, however, all three soldiers died inside it.

The crash had completely wrecked the vehicle. Officials said it was reduced to a mangled mess of metal after the fall.

The three soldiers have been identified as Sepoy Amit Kumar, Sepoy Sujeet Kumar, and Sepoy Man Bahadur.

Convoy Was on Routine Movement

The convoy was making its way from Jammu to Srinagar, a route that’s commonly used by the Army. While it’s a vital road for military and civilian travel, parts of the highway—especially in Ramban—are known to be risky due to steep curves and rough patches.

How the truck slithered away to become unclear as an issue; sharp bends and rough roads have made this place quite hazardous most times.

Locals Joined Rescue Efforts

People from nearby areas rushed to help after hearing about the accident. “Even in such risky areas, these soldiers do their duty without a second thought. It’s really heartbreaking to lose them like this,” said one local who helped in the rescue operation.

The Army is expected to give the fallen soldiers full military honours. The news has shaken not just their units but people across the region who are used to seeing soldiers travel this road every day.

These three men were not in battle when they died, but they were still serving the country—something that deserves the same respect and recognition.

