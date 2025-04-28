Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Reaffirms Commitment To Peace

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly moved a strong resolution on Monday, expressing deep shock and sorrow over the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. During a special session, members observed a two-minute silence to honor the victims before Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary formally introduced the resolution.

The Assembly condemned the heinous attack in the strongest words, pledging to defeat any forces trying to disturb communal harmony and progress in the region.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary stated, “This House expresses its profound shock and anguish over the barbaric and inhumane attack perpetrated on innocent civilians at Pahalgam on April 22.”

The resolution emphasized that such terror acts are a direct attack on Kashmiriyat, the Constitution’s values, and the spirit of unity and peace that Jammu and Kashmir represent.

The Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to foster an environment of peace, development, and inclusive prosperity, vowing to resolutely defeat the divisive forces.

The House expressed full solidarity with the victims and their families, extending heartfelt condolences to those who suffered irreparable loss.

Highlighting acts of bravery, the resolution honored the supreme sacrifice of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony ride operator who lost his life while trying to save tourists during the attack.

His selfless courage, the House said, would remain a lasting inspiration for future generations of Kashmir.

The Assembly praised the extraordinary unity, compassion, and resilience shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir after the attack.

Peaceful demonstrations across towns and villages, and spontaneous moral and material support toward affected tourists, were celebrated as strong affirmations of the people’s unwavering commitment to peace and rule of law.

The House also backed diplomatic measures announced by the Centre after the Cabinet Committee on Security met in response to the tragedy.

Mindful of the calculated attempts to divide society, the resolution urged all media outlets, leaders, and citizens to stay cautious and avoid fueling passions irresponsibly.

The Assembly stressed the urgent need for unity against any efforts to divide the country along communal lines.

Importantly, the resolution appealed to all states and Union territories to protect Kashmiri students and citizens from harassment, discrimination, and intimidation.

It asked for concrete steps to ensure their safety, dignity, and well-being across the country.

The Assembly concluded by calling upon all political parties, religious leaders, youth organizations, civil society groups, and media houses nationwide to maintain calm, reject violence, and work together to uphold peace, unity, and constitutional values.

Currently, a debate is underway in the House regarding the resolution before it is formally passed.

