Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Reaffirms Commitment To Peace

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Reaffirms Commitment To Peace

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly condemns Pahalgam attack, mourns victims, praises unity, and vows to safeguard communal harmony and support Kashmiris nationwide.

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Reaffirms Commitment To Peace


The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly moved a strong resolution on Monday, expressing deep shock and sorrow over the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. During a special session, members observed a two-minute silence to honor the victims before Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary formally introduced the resolution.

The Assembly condemned the heinous attack in the strongest words, pledging to defeat any forces trying to disturb communal harmony and progress in the region.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary stated, “This House expresses its profound shock and anguish over the barbaric and inhumane attack perpetrated on innocent civilians at Pahalgam on April 22.”
The resolution emphasized that such terror acts are a direct attack on Kashmiriyat, the Constitution’s values, and the spirit of unity and peace that Jammu and Kashmir represent.

The Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to foster an environment of peace, development, and inclusive prosperity, vowing to resolutely defeat the divisive forces.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The House expressed full solidarity with the victims and their families, extending heartfelt condolences to those who suffered irreparable loss.
Highlighting acts of bravery, the resolution honored the supreme sacrifice of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony ride operator who lost his life while trying to save tourists during the attack.
His selfless courage, the House said, would remain a lasting inspiration for future generations of Kashmir.

The Assembly praised the extraordinary unity, compassion, and resilience shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir after the attack.
Peaceful demonstrations across towns and villages, and spontaneous moral and material support toward affected tourists, were celebrated as strong affirmations of the people’s unwavering commitment to peace and rule of law.

The House also backed diplomatic measures announced by the Centre after the Cabinet Committee on Security met in response to the tragedy.

Mindful of the calculated attempts to divide society, the resolution urged all media outlets, leaders, and citizens to stay cautious and avoid fueling passions irresponsibly.
The Assembly stressed the urgent need for unity against any efforts to divide the country along communal lines.

Importantly, the resolution appealed to all states and Union territories to protect Kashmiri students and citizens from harassment, discrimination, and intimidation.
It asked for concrete steps to ensure their safety, dignity, and well-being across the country.

The Assembly concluded by calling upon all political parties, religious leaders, youth organizations, civil society groups, and media houses nationwide to maintain calm, reject violence, and work together to uphold peace, unity, and constitutional values.

Currently, a debate is underway in the House regarding the resolution before it is formally passed.

ALSO READ: UP Government Carries Out Encroachment Drive Along India- Nepal Border

Filed under

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly resolution Pahalgam Terror Attack

Mark Carney, Canada’s e

Canada Snap Elections 2025: A Simple Guide To The Upcoming Federal Elections
newsx

Bengaluru Metro Fines Woman ₹500 For Eating Onboard, BMRCL Urges Commuter Discipline
An event at Harvard Unive

Who Is Laxmi Mittal? Indian Billionaire’s Involvement in Harvard Pakistan Conference Raises Eyebrows
Jammu and Kashmir Nationa

‘Ask The PM What Answer Should Be Given To Pakistan’: Farooq Abdullah On Pahalgam Terror...
newsx

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Reaffirms Commitment To Peace
newsx

Fresh Bomb Threats Reported In Kerala Ahead PM Modi’s Visit
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Canada Snap Elections 2025: A Simple Guide To The Upcoming Federal Elections

Canada Snap Elections 2025: A Simple Guide To The Upcoming Federal Elections

Bengaluru Metro Fines Woman ₹500 For Eating Onboard, BMRCL Urges Commuter Discipline

Bengaluru Metro Fines Woman ₹500 For Eating Onboard, BMRCL Urges Commuter Discipline

Who Is Laxmi Mittal? Indian Billionaire’s Involvement in Harvard Pakistan Conference Raises Eyebrows

Who Is Laxmi Mittal? Indian Billionaire’s Involvement in Harvard Pakistan Conference Raises Eyebrows

‘Ask The PM What Answer Should Be Given To Pakistan’: Farooq Abdullah On Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Ask The PM What Answer Should Be Given To Pakistan’: Farooq Abdullah On Pahalgam Terror...

Fresh Bomb Threats Reported In Kerala Ahead PM Modi’s Visit

Fresh Bomb Threats Reported In Kerala Ahead PM Modi’s Visit

Entertainment

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform In May 2025

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After