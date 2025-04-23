Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Calls All-Party Meeting After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for an all-party meeting on April 24, 2025, to condemn the violence and discuss the region’s security. The meeting will take place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, Srinagar, as the region grapples with the aftermath of one of its most lethal assaults since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah calls for an all-party meeting on April 24, 2025, in Srinagar to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack.


In response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced the convening of an all-party meeting on April 24, 2025. The meeting will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar at 3 pm, as per an official invitation from the Chief Minister’s office.

Invitation to Unite in Condemnation

In a letter accompanying the invite, CM Omar Abdullah expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic events that unfolded in Pahalgam. He wrote, “I write to you with a heavy heart, in the aftermath of the horrific attack that took place in Pahalgam yesterday. The lives lost and the anguish inflicted upon innocent citizens have deeply shaken us all. This is not merely a tragedy for a region or a party—it is a wound upon the very soul of Jammu & Kashmir.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that the meeting would focus on jointly condemning the terror attack and discussing the current situation in the region. “In this sombre moment, I believe it is our collective duty—as representatives of the people and as custodians of democratic values—to come together irrespective of our political affiliations and stand united in our response,” Abdullah stated.

He further outlined the meeting’s purpose, saying, “I am, therefore, convening an all-party meeting to discuss the situation, express our joint condemnation of this act of terror, and deliberate on the path ahead in ensuring peace, justice, and resilience.”

Details of the Pahalgam Terror Attack

The attack occurred on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination. It is regarded as one of the most lethal assaults in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. The violence in Pahalgam has once again raised concerns over security and stability in the Valley.

Government’s Response and Compensation

In the wake of the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir government has announced an ex-gratia compensation for the victims. The families of the deceased will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while those who sustained serious injuries will be provided Rs 2 lakh. Additionally, individuals with minor injuries will receive Rs 1 lakh.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated on social media, “No amount of money can ever compensate for the loss of loved ones, but as a mark of support and solidarity, the J&K Government announces an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Visit to Meet the Injured

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag on Wednesday to meet the injured victims of the attack. His visit underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the aftermath of the attack and offering support to the affected families.

This tragic event has united leaders across political lines, with many condemning the violence and calling for swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

With inputs from agencies

