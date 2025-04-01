Jammu And Kashmir: Firing Stops; Security Forces Continue Search Operations In Kathua Encounter

Security forces continue intensive search and cordon operations in the Panjtirthi area of Bhillawar, Kathua, following an encounter with terrorists. On Tuesday, authorities confirmed that firing had ceased, but search operations were still underway to ensure the area is secure.

A joint operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is in progress. Based on intelligence inputs, multiple surveillance points and ambushes have been set up in the region to track any remaining threats.

Encounter Triggered by Suspicious Activity

The operation escalated when security forces detected suspicious movement on the night of March 31. This prompted a fresh exchange of fire, leading to an intensified crackdown by the security personnel.

Following the confrontation, a search-and-destroy mission was launched early on April 1 to neutralize any remaining threats. Troops remain on high alert to prevent further infiltration attempts.

“Acting on intelligence inputs, multiple surveillance cum ambushes were deployed in the general area of Panjtirthi, Kathua by the Indian Army, JK Police, and CRPF. Suspicious movement was observed on the night of March 31, leading to an exchange of fire. Search and destroy operations were launched at first light on April 1. Operations are in progress,” the Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army stated on X.

High Alert Across the Region

Authorities have placed the entire Kathua region on high alert. Security forces remain vigilant, ensuring that no terrorist elements escape or regroup. The ongoing search operation aims to clear the area of any remaining threats.

Officials confirmed that an exchange of gunfire took place late at night between security forces and terrorists.

“An exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists started late last night in the Billawar area of Kathua after security forces launched a massive search and cordon operation in the area,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police reported.

Security Forces Mourn the Loss of a Jawan

While the operation has been effective in neutralizing threats, it has come at a heavy cost. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sharma expressed sorrow over the loss of a jawan during the encounter.

“The force is saddened by the loss of a brave soldier in the Kathua encounter. However, the soldiers are well-trained and their morale remains high,” said DIG Sharma.

Past Operations in Kathua

The latest encounter comes just days after Operation ‘Safiyan’ in the Kathua region, during which four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were killed. In that operation, two terrorists were also eliminated, and security forces recovered war-like stores from the encounter site.

Operation ‘Safiyan’ was initiated on March 23, following reports from locals about suspected Pakistani infiltrators spotted in the Sanyal region.

With search operations still ongoing and security forces maintaining strict vigilance, the situation in Kathua remains tense. Authorities urge residents to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity as efforts to secure the region continue.