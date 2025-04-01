Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Jammu And Kashmir: Firing Stops; Security Forces Continue Search Operations In Kathua Encounter

Jammu And Kashmir: Firing Stops; Security Forces Continue Search Operations In Kathua Encounter

Security forces continue intensive search and cordon operations in the Panjtirthi area of Bhillawar, Kathua, following an encounter with terrorists. On Tuesday, authorities confirmed that firing had ceased, but search operations were still underway to ensure the area is secure.

Jammu And Kashmir: Firing Stops; Security Forces Continue Search Operations In Kathua Encounter

Security forces continue intensive search and cordon operations in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua, following an encounter with terrorists


Security forces continue intensive search and cordon operations in the Panjtirthi area of Bhillawar, Kathua, following an encounter with terrorists. On Tuesday, authorities confirmed that firing had ceased, but search operations were still underway to ensure the area is secure.

A joint operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is in progress. Based on intelligence inputs, multiple surveillance points and ambushes have been set up in the region to track any remaining threats.

Encounter Triggered by Suspicious Activity

The operation escalated when security forces detected suspicious movement on the night of March 31. This prompted a fresh exchange of fire, leading to an intensified crackdown by the security personnel.

Following the confrontation, a search-and-destroy mission was launched early on April 1 to neutralize any remaining threats. Troops remain on high alert to prevent further infiltration attempts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Acting on intelligence inputs, multiple surveillance cum ambushes were deployed in the general area of Panjtirthi, Kathua by the Indian Army, JK Police, and CRPF. Suspicious movement was observed on the night of March 31, leading to an exchange of fire. Search and destroy operations were launched at first light on April 1. Operations are in progress,” the Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army stated on X.

High Alert Across the Region

Authorities have placed the entire Kathua region on high alert. Security forces remain vigilant, ensuring that no terrorist elements escape or regroup. The ongoing search operation aims to clear the area of any remaining threats.

Officials confirmed that an exchange of gunfire took place late at night between security forces and terrorists.

“An exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists started late last night in the Billawar area of Kathua after security forces launched a massive search and cordon operation in the area,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police reported.

Security Forces Mourn the Loss of a Jawan

While the operation has been effective in neutralizing threats, it has come at a heavy cost. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sharma expressed sorrow over the loss of a jawan during the encounter.

“The force is saddened by the loss of a brave soldier in the Kathua encounter. However, the soldiers are well-trained and their morale remains high,” said DIG Sharma.

Past Operations in Kathua

The latest encounter comes just days after Operation ‘Safiyan’ in the Kathua region, during which four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were killed. In that operation, two terrorists were also eliminated, and security forces recovered war-like stores from the encounter site.

Operation ‘Safiyan’ was initiated on March 23, following reports from locals about suspected Pakistani infiltrators spotted in the Sanyal region.

With search operations still ongoing and security forces maintaining strict vigilance, the situation in Kathua remains tense. Authorities urge residents to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity as efforts to secure the region continue.

ALSO READ: 16 Naxalites Encountered In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma District

Filed under

crpf Jammu and Kashmir Kathua Encounter Security Forces

The much-awaited Spider-M

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post
HAL Stock Jumps After Rec

HAL Stock Jumps After Record Order Win – Analysts Predict More Upside, Share Price Could...
newsx

NDRF Teams Conduct Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake-Hit Mandalay, Myanmar
Union Home Minister Amit

Indian Government Takes Steps to Build Consensus on Waqf Bill Ahead of Parliamentary Tabling
With the Waqf Amendment B

Catholic Bishops Urge Fair and Constructive Approach to Waqf Amendment Bill
Security forces continue

Jammu And Kashmir: Firing Stops; Security Forces Continue Search Operations In Kathua Encounter
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

HAL Stock Jumps After Record Order Win – Analysts Predict More Upside, Share Price Could Reach Rs 5,440!

HAL Stock Jumps After Record Order Win – Analysts Predict More Upside, Share Price Could...

NDRF Teams Conduct Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake-Hit Mandalay, Myanmar

NDRF Teams Conduct Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake-Hit Mandalay, Myanmar

Indian Government Takes Steps to Build Consensus on Waqf Bill Ahead of Parliamentary Tabling

Indian Government Takes Steps to Build Consensus on Waqf Bill Ahead of Parliamentary Tabling

Catholic Bishops Urge Fair and Constructive Approach to Waqf Amendment Bill

Catholic Bishops Urge Fair and Constructive Approach to Waqf Amendment Bill

Entertainment

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae Ron As A Minor

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture