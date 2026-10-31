Jammu and Kashmir High Court Strikes Down Water Charges on Hydropower Projects, Says They Are an Illegal Electricity Tax

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has struck down provisions of a 2010 law that allowed the government to collect water usage charges from hydropower projects. The Court ruled that these charges were, in reality, an unauthorised tax on electricity generation. A Division Bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Sanjay Dhar held that the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature did not have the power to impose such a tax under the Constitution.

The judgment came on three petitions filed by independent power producers operating hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir. They had challenged the water charges, the rules governing their collection and the demand notices issued by the government.

Why Jammu and Kashmir High Court Struck Down Water Usage Charges

The petitioners argued that the government was using the 2010 Act to collect money from hydropower companies in the name of water usage charges, even though the levy effectively amounted to a tax on electricity generation.

The Court examined how the money collected through these charges was being used. Under Section 185-A of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010, the funds could be used to establish hydropower projects, buy back existing projects, invest in electricity transmission and distribution networks, and purchase power for the State.

The Bench found that these expenses did not directly benefit the hydropower project operators who were paying the charges. It also found no direct exchange of services or benefits in return for the money collected.

“It can safely be stated that the water usage charges sought to be levied upon power-generating hydro projects in terms of the Act of 2010 are nothing but a tax,” the Court observed.

State Legislature Had No Power to Tax Electricity Generation

The Court explained that the Constitution draws a distinction between taxing electricity generation and taxing its sale or consumption. Under Entry 53 of List II of the Seventh Schedule, State Legislatures have the power to impose taxes on the consumption or sale of electricity. However, this power does not extend to taxing its generation.

The Bench noted that water is an essential part of hydropower generation. Therefore, imposing a charge on its use during the generation process effectively amounts to taxing electricity production.

“In fact, in the operation of hydropower projects, the utilization and non-consumption of water constitutes an inextricable and indispensable facet of the generation process,” the Court observed.

Court Rejects Government’s Argument Over Article 370 Reorganisation

The Jammu and Kashmir government defended the 2010 law by arguing that Entry 17 of List II gives states the power to regulate water resources, including water power projects. It also argued that the law had been adopted by Parliament under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370.

However, the High Court rejected this argument. It clarified that adopting an existing State law does not automatically make it a law passed by Parliament.

“Merely because the (2019) Act provides for adoption of State enactments and saves their application to UTs of J&K and Ladakh, the said enactments do not become the enactments passed by the Parliament,” the Court said.

It further observed that an unconstitutional law cannot become valid simply because it was subsequently adopted by Parliament.

Demand Notices Quashed, Government Restrained From Collecting Tax

Following its findings, the High Court struck down the relevant provisions of the 2010 Act and the corresponding rules that allowed the collection of water usage charges from hydropower projects. The demand notices issued to the petitioners were also quashed.

“The respondent-State is restrained from imposing any tax on the generation of electricity under the garb of water usage charges or any other tax,” the Bench stated. The ruling provides relief to the independent power producers who challenged the levy and limits the government’s ability to collect such charges under the struck-down provisions.