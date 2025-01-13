Jammu And Kashmir Is Becoming A Hub Of Tunnels, Bridges, And Ropeways’: PM Modi At Inaugural Address Of Sonamarg Tunnel

On January 9, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sonamarg Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant milestone in the region's infrastructure. The 12 km-long tunnel, constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Jammu and Kashmir is becoming a hub of tunnels, bridges and ropeways, adding that the world’s highest tunnel, railroad bridge and rail lines are being built here.

The Prime Minister was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg located in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that the world is in awe after witnessing the marvellous engineering of the Chenab Bridge.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Sonamarg Tunnel, PM Modi said, “Our Jammu and Kashmir is becoming a hub of tunnels, bridges and ropeways. The highest tunnel in the world is being built here. The highest railroad bridge in the world is being built here. The highest rail lines in the world are being built here. The world is in awe after seeing the engineering of the Chenab Bridge.”

PM Modi said that there’s a time for everything, and all things will happen in its designated time. As PM Modi inaugurated the Sonamarg Tunnel today, he said that he has come here as ‘sevak’

“Today I came here as ‘sevak’ in between you. A few days ago I got the opportunity to lay the foundation stone of your own railway division in Jammu. This was your very old demand. Today I have got the opportunity to hand over the Sonamarg Tunnel to the country. One more long pending has been fulfilled. This is Modi, ‘wada karta hai to nibhata hai’. There’s a time for everything, and all things will happen in due course. When I speak about Sonarmarg Tunnel, this will ease the life of people of Kargil and Leh. This tunnel will reduce the hardships of the people of J-K and Ladakh,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi reminisced his old days stating that he used to come to Kashmir valley as BJP worker and used to travel several kilometres on foot for hours.

He said, “Two days ago, our CM has shared some pictures, after seeing those pictures, I was excited to come between you people. When I worked as BJP worker, I had to come frequently. I have spent a lot of time here, whether Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Baramulla or Ganderbal. we used to travel several kilometres on foot for hours and the snowfall used to be very heavy even then. But the warmth of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is such that we did not feel the cold. Today is a very special day, as every corner of state is in a festive mood. From today, Maha Kumbh has started in Prayagraj, crores of people have come for holy dip. The whole India is celebrating Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu. I wish for all success of all.”

Highlighting that this weather is called ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ in the valley, the Prime Minister stated that this weather brings new opportunities for tourist destinations like Sonamarg, as tourists from all over the country are flocking here.

PM Modi said, “This time of the year is of Chilla-i-Kalan here in the valley. This weather brings new opportunities for tourist destinations like Sonamarg. Tourists from all over the country are coming here. The work of this tunnel was actually started in 2015 only, when our party came into government. I am happy that this tunnel is completed in our government. This tunnel will bring various tourism opportunities in Sonamarg.”

“Now, Kashmir is being connected with railways. People are happy with the developmental works. Schools and colleges are being constructed. This is the new Jammu and Kashmir. The whole nation is engaged into making India a developed nation. It is possible when no any part of family is not left in the race of development. For this, our government with resolution of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is working,” he added.

The Sonamarg Tunnel project, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore.

It comprises of the Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km in length, an egress tunnel and approach roads. Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, it will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg enroute to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes and ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.

The newly inaugurated Sonamarg tunnel will also promote tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihoods.

Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, it will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hr, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh.

This enhanced connectivity will boost defence logistics, and drive economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

