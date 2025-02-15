Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Dismisses 3 Government Officials For Terrorist Links

The dismissed employees are Police Constable Firdous Ahmad Bhat, Teacher Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, and Forest Department orderly Nisar Ahmad Khan. They are all already imprisoned in different terror cases.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha has directed the dismissal of three government officials, a police constable, a teacher, and an orderly in the forest department, on allegations of indulging in terrorism-related activities. The dismissal under the provisions of Article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution comes as a reflection of an ongoing attempt by the administration to purge the government machinery of the region of elements associated with anti-national activities.

The dismissed employees are Police Constable Firdous Ahmad Bhat, Teacher Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, and Forest Department orderly Nisar Ahmad Khan. They are all already imprisoned in different terror cases. The move is indicative of Jammu and Kashmir’s continued crackdown against those accused of supporting and assisting terror groups, especially those who have links with Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The People Behind the Dismissals

Firdous Ahmad Bhat

Firdous, who had been serving as a constable since 2011, was arrested in May 2024 for his involvement in terror activities related to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). His actions included providing arms and ammunition to terrorists and leaking classified security information. Firdous had also been involved in leading terrorists to attack non-local targets, including a tourist attack in Pahalgam where two visitors were injured in May 2024. He is presently accommodated in Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu.

Mohammad Ashraf Bhat

A Reasi teacher, Ashraf Bhat, was accused of being a LeT overground worker whose job was to radicalize the youth and carry out terror operations. Ashraf was arrested in 2022 and is presently in Reasi district jail. His job involved assisting terrorists to mobilize funds, move arms, and deliver threat letters by exploiting his role as a teacher. His handler was notorious LeT terrorist Mohammad Qasim of Pakistan.

Nisar Ahmad Khan

Nisar, an orderly in the Forest Department, was associated with Hizbul Mujahideen and charged with inciting violent protests in the Valley, particularly after the killing of important militants. Though acquitted in a 2000 case related to the murder of a J&K minister, his terror group connections continued to be active. Nisar’s involvement in smuggling arms and ammunition, and his role in inciting violence post-Burhan Wani’s killing contributed to his dismissal.

The dismissals were done in accordance with Article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution, which permits the government to remove employees without investigation if it is thought to be in the interest of national security. The government relied on reliable intelligence inputs for making this move, with an emphasis on disintegrating terror networks and ensuring the integrity of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

This is not a one-off move. There has been an upsurge of such terminations in Jammu and Kashmir in recent months. More than 72 government officials have been terminated by the LG since 2024 on charges of terror connections, as part of a sustained campaign to purge the territory of sympathizers and abettors of militant organizations.

The terminations follow a top-level security review led by LG Manoj Sinha. In the course of the review, Sinha underscored the necessity for stricter anti-terror measures, including not only countering terrorists but also taking out their entire system. This encompasses targeting terror sympathizers, informers, and those who are employed in the administration and assist militant activities.

Sinha has also demanded tighter border security, particularly in the aftermath of recent ceasefire breaches and an IED attack. With Jammu and Kashmir’s open borders and rugged terrain, security agencies have been asked to work more closely together to prevent infiltration and strengthen defenses against asymmetric threats.

