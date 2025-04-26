Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Heighten Vigilance In Rajouri Sector

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Heighten Vigilance In Rajouri Sector

Security forces have ramped up vigilance across the Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir, with heightened alertness following a surge in tensions.

Security forces have ramped up vigilance across the Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir, with heightened alertness following a surge in tensions.

On Saturday, intensified checking of vehicles was observed along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway, as security personnel looked for any signs of suspicious activity. Heavily armed units have been strategically deployed across the region to prevent any potential threats.

Aftermath of Pahalgam Attack Triggers Response

The stepped-up security measures come in the wake of the tragic terrorist attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. Several others were injured in the horrifying incident, which has stirred shock and anger across the country.

In response, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Srinagar on Friday to assess the security dynamics of the region for the first time since the attack.

During his visit, the Army Chief received a comprehensive briefing on counter-terrorist operations and ongoing efforts to curb cross-border infiltration and ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control.

Top-Level Meetings Signal Firm Stance

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met with General Dwivedi, urging decisive action.

He emphasized the need to not only bring the attackers to justice but also to dismantle the support networks behind terrorism.

“The nation has full faith in the bravery and valour of our army, police and CAPFs, and they must work in close synergy to identify perpetrators, enablers and OGWs of the Pahalgam terrorist killing and pursue the entire chain in a sustained manner and neutralise them.”

The Lieutenant Governor underlined the severity of the act and the government’s commitment to a strong retaliatory stance.

“Every perpetrator and supporter of the Pahalgam terror attack, whatever his location or affiliation, must be hunted and they must pay the heavy price for the cowardly and dastardly act against our citizens.”

Nationwide Outrage and Security Strategy Overhaul

High-level meetings included GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, and GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava. The discussions reviewed short- and long-term security strategies, as well as improved coordination among multiple security agencies.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army continues extensive search operations to track down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack. The April 22 massacre has triggered countrywide protests, with citizens demanding strict action against Pakistan.

The message from the top brass is clear: the country will not tolerate terrorism, and every effort will be made to ensure justice is served.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: J&K Hospitals Put On High Alert Amid Tensions

 

India Manoj Sinha Pakistan

