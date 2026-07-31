LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Chhattisgarh Labourer Killed, Another Injured at Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Chhattisgarh Labourer Killed, Another Injured at Kulgam

A labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed and another injured after terrorists opened fire at a brick kiln in Kulgam. Security forces launched a search operation as the LG condemned the attack.

A terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam claimed the life of a labourer from Chhattisgarh, while another worker was injured. (Photo: ANI)
A terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam claimed the life of a labourer from Chhattisgarh, while another worker was injured. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 23:38 IST

A labourer from Chhattisgarh was reportedly killed while another got injured as terrorists started firing at a brick kiln in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night.

It is reported that the attack happened in the Kelam region in south Kashmir. As per sources, two workers got injured in the attack. While one of them died even before reaching the hospital, the other injured worker has been referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Anantnag for further treatment.

You Might Be Interested In

Terror Attack in J&K’s Kulgam: Security Forces Launch Search Operation

Just after the attack, police and security forces visited the attacked area, surrounded the area and began a search operation to track down the terrorists.

This terror attack in Kulgam in J&K is less than 10 days after the terror attack in which a police official was killed. The police official was engaged in Amarnath Yatra duty at that time.

LG Manoj Sinha Condemns the Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the attack and directed security forces to intensify anti-terror operations.

“I spoke with the DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat and top security officials following the brutal terrorist attack in Kulgam in which a labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. I have directed our security forces to step up their operations and eliminate the terrorists,”

He also said police and security forces have surrounded the area and started an operation to bring those behind the attack to justice.

“Another injured labourer from Chhattisgarh has been rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and I am praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. J&K administration and the entire nation stand with the families,” Sinha said.

Second Terror Attack in South Kashmir This Month

This is the second terror attack in south Kashmir reported in July. Moreover, this is coming after months of the major terror attack in Baisaran, Pahalgam, in April 2025.

These attacks have increased concerns as there are already tight security arrangements in the Valley due to the Amarnath Yatra.

Attacks on Non-Locals Raise Fresh Concerns

Moreover, these attacks are also indicative of attacks on non-local workers after more than two years. This is because in April 2024, a vendor from Bihar was killed in Anantnag. Before this incident, an employee from Punjab had been killed in Srinagar in a terrorist attack. Another worker was killed after sustaining injuries.

In 2022, some migrant workers had been attacked in various places in Shopian, Bandipora, Pulwama and Budgam. Following this attack, the authorities have tightened their security measures. There is an investigation going on, and the security forces are carrying out their operation to nab the attackers.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Chhattisgarh Labourer Killed, Another Injured at Kulgam
Tags: jammu and kashmir

RELATED News

Why Jana Nayagan Screenings Were Halted in Karnataka Amid Cauvery Water Dispute

5 Key Highlights: How Delhi Police Built the Case and Proved Tahir Hussain’s Role in IB Officer Ankit Sharma’s Murder

PM Kisan Yojana Extended Till 2031: Farmers Will Continue To Get ₹6,000 Every Year, Know 24th Installment Date

Rishika Chaudhary Crowned as Beauty Quest Bharat Season 2 Grand Finale Lights Up Jaipur

Who Is Tahir Hussain? Ex-AAP Councillor Sentenced to Life in IB Officer Murder Case During Delhi Riots

LATEST NEWS

Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Chhattisgarh Labourer Killed, Another Injured at Kulgam

PM Narendra Modi Lauds Harsh Singh And Asmita Dey For Winning Gold at Commonwealth Games 2026; Says ‘Historic Day For Indian Judo’

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final: How to Watch Live For Free – Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Harsh Singh, Asmita Dey Win Historic Judo Golds? — Latest CWG 2026 Standings

Who Is Zubair Baloch? Uzair Baloch’s Brother Critically Injured in Lyari Firing as Police Probe Gang Rivalry

Glasgow Weather Report: Will Rain And Gusty Winds Disrupt Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final?

East Bengal Run Riot Against CISF Protectors, Win 8-0 to Revive Durand Cup 2026 Campaign

IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah To Not Travel With India Squad To Sri Lanka? Fresh Concerns Emerge After Pace Spearhead Reportedly Passes Fitness Test

Harsh Singh Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Male Judoka To Win Commonwealth Games Gold

Birmingham City vs Barcelona Prediction: Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Match Time And More

Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Chhattisgarh Labourer Killed, Another Injured at Kulgam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Chhattisgarh Labourer Killed, Another Injured at Kulgam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Chhattisgarh Labourer Killed, Another Injured at Kulgam
Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Chhattisgarh Labourer Killed, Another Injured at Kulgam
Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Chhattisgarh Labourer Killed, Another Injured at Kulgam
Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Chhattisgarh Labourer Killed, Another Injured at Kulgam

QUICK LINKS