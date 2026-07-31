Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Chhattisgarh Labourer Killed, Another Injured at Kulgam

A labourer from Chhattisgarh was reportedly killed while another got injured as terrorists started firing at a brick kiln in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night.

It is reported that the attack happened in the Kelam region in south Kashmir. As per sources, two workers got injured in the attack. While one of them died even before reaching the hospital, the other injured worker has been referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Anantnag for further treatment.

Terror Attack in J&K’s Kulgam: Security Forces Launch Search Operation

Just after the attack, police and security forces visited the attacked area, surrounded the area and began a search operation to track down the terrorists.

This terror attack in Kulgam in J&K is less than 10 days after the terror attack in which a police official was killed. The police official was engaged in Amarnath Yatra duty at that time.

LG Manoj Sinha Condemns the Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the attack and directed security forces to intensify anti-terror operations.

“I spoke with the DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat and top security officials following the brutal terrorist attack in Kulgam in which a labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. I have directed our security forces to step up their operations and eliminate the terrorists,”

He also said police and security forces have surrounded the area and started an operation to bring those behind the attack to justice.

“Another injured labourer from Chhattisgarh has been rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and I am praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. J&K administration and the entire nation stand with the families,” Sinha said.

Second Terror Attack in South Kashmir This Month

This is the second terror attack in south Kashmir reported in July. Moreover, this is coming after months of the major terror attack in Baisaran, Pahalgam, in April 2025.

These attacks have increased concerns as there are already tight security arrangements in the Valley due to the Amarnath Yatra.

Attacks on Non-Locals Raise Fresh Concerns

Moreover, these attacks are also indicative of attacks on non-local workers after more than two years. This is because in April 2024, a vendor from Bihar was killed in Anantnag. Before this incident, an employee from Punjab had been killed in Srinagar in a terrorist attack. Another worker was killed after sustaining injuries.

In 2022, some migrant workers had been attacked in various places in Shopian, Bandipora, Pulwama and Budgam. Following this attack, the authorities have tightened their security measures. There is an investigation going on, and the security forces are carrying out their operation to nab the attackers.