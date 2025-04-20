Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Jammu And Kashmir: Udhampur Hit By Heavy Rains, National Highway 44 Disrupted

Jammu And Kashmir: Udhampur Hit By Heavy Rains, National Highway 44 Disrupted

Udhampur district witnessed widespread damage as multiple trees were uprooted, severely disrupting traffic movement. Roads in many areas of the district were blocked, and power outages were also reported across several areas.

Jammu And Kashmir: Udhampur Hit By Heavy Rains, National Highway 44 Disrupted

ANI


The parts of National Highway (NH) 44 in the Ramban area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir were blocked due to heavy rains in the area on Sunday.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Udhampur on Saturday night, blocking traffic in various parts of National Highway 44 in the Ramban area.

The heavy rains come just a few days after strong winds and rain caused widespread damage in Jammu and Udhampur.

On April 17, a sudden spell of strong winds and rain wreaked havoc across parts of the union territories, leading to structural damage, uprooted trees, and disruptions in road connectivity and power supply.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Udhampur district witnessed widespread damage as multiple trees were uprooted, severely disrupting traffic movement. Roads in many areas of the district were blocked, and power outages were also reported across several areas.

In Jammu, too, a section of the boundary wall of the Civil Secretariat collapsed due to intense winds, bringing down barbed wire with it.

Intense damage

Several parked vehicles were damaged by the falling debris. A JCB machine was deployed to clear the rubble and restore access to the area.

Former Sarpanch of Sateni Panchayat in Udhampur, Parshottam Gupta, confirmed extensive damage in his area. “I have inspected my Panchayat, and there were several trees uprooted. The traffic and electricity have been affected in the area… After 4-5 years, such strong winds have affected the area… We will be able to assess the damage tomorrow morning.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (April 19) had issued severe weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir between April 18 and 20, citing the influence of an active western disturbance.

The forecast included heavy rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds, prompting authorities to implement precautionary measures to safeguard lives and livestock.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Sewer Tragedy: Two Workers, Including 13-Year-Old, Die From Suffocation

Filed under

Jammu And Kashmir rains National Highway 44

The parts of National Hig

Jammu And Kashmir: Udhampur Hit By Heavy Rains, National Highway 44 Disrupted
newsx

From Factory Floor To Global Fast Lane: India Set To Lead Auto Component Exports, Says...
In a tragic incident on S

Rajasthan Sewer Tragedy: Two Workers, Including 13-Year-Old, Die From Suffocation
Kerala BJP President Raje

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Aligns With Nadda’s Stance, Supports BJP’s Rejection Of Nishikant Dubey’s SC Remarks
A devastating cloudburst

Cloudburst In Ramban District Killed Atleast Three: Flash Floods Cause Extensive Damage
A 45-year-old cashier fro

Mumbai Man Falls Victim To Rs 10.38 Lakh Scam Promising Huge Reward For Re 1...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

From Factory Floor To Global Fast Lane: India Set To Lead Auto Component Exports, Says NITI Aayog

From Factory Floor To Global Fast Lane: India Set To Lead Auto Component Exports, Says...

Rajasthan Sewer Tragedy: Two Workers, Including 13-Year-Old, Die From Suffocation

Rajasthan Sewer Tragedy: Two Workers, Including 13-Year-Old, Die From Suffocation

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Aligns With Nadda’s Stance, Supports BJP’s Rejection Of Nishikant Dubey’s SC Remarks

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Aligns With Nadda’s Stance, Supports BJP’s Rejection Of Nishikant Dubey’s SC Remarks

Cloudburst In Ramban District Killed Atleast Three: Flash Floods Cause Extensive Damage

Cloudburst In Ramban District Killed Atleast Three: Flash Floods Cause Extensive Damage

Mumbai Man Falls Victim To Rs 10.38 Lakh Scam Promising Huge Reward For Re 1 Note

Mumbai Man Falls Victim To Rs 10.38 Lakh Scam Promising Huge Reward For Re 1...

Entertainment

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave