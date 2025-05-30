Jammu And Kashmir’s Counter Intelligence Wing Conduct Surprise Raids Across Kashmir Valley, Terror Links Under Probe

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a series of surprise raids across the Kashmir Valley this week as part of an ongoing terror-related investigation, officials said on Friday.

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a series of surprise raids across the Kashmir Valley this week as part of an ongoing terror-related investigation, officials said on Friday.

According to a statement from the CIK, the raids were part of a deeper probe into a terror crime case, where several individuals have been found using a specific encrypted messaging app that is commonly used by terrorist handlers and operatives across the border.

“During the investigation, various individuals suspects were found using a specific encrypted messaging application which is used by terrorists/handlers from across,” the agency stated. “These individuals/users are suspected to be in touch with suspicious entities across the border.”

Officials say the app is believed to be a key tool in maintaining secret communication between local suspects and handlers based outside India.

Coordinated Searches Conducted at Undisclosed Locations

CIK teams carried out searches at multiple, undisclosed locations across the Valley. While authorities did not publicly name the sites for security reasons, sources indicated that the operation spanned several districts.

The goal of the raids was to collect digital evidence and other material that could shed light on the suspected network of contacts between local individuals and terrorist outfits.

Jammu and Kashmir Police assured the public that the security measures were part of their routine crackdown on terrorism and that protecting civilians remained their top priority.

Security Tightened in Sensitive Zones

In light of the ongoing raids and increasing intelligence inputs regarding possible threats, the police also boosted security in sensitive parts of the region. These precautions come in the wake of recent incidents that have sparked concerns about fresh efforts to disturb peace in the Kashmir Valley.

This operation is just one part of a wider strategy by security forces to identify and dismantle terror infrastructure that may still be operating covertly.

SIA Raids 18 Locations in Jammu Province on May 23

In a parallel operation aimed at cutting off the terror support system in Jammu province, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a massive operation on May 23, targeting 18 locations across four districts.

These coordinated raids were aimed at identifying and dismantling sleeper cells—underground networks that quietly support or plan terror activities. The raids were executed with precision by teams from the SIA, supported by local police and magistrates.

Of the 18 locations searched, twelve were in Surankote subdivision and three in Haveli tehsil of Poonch district. Additional locations included Rajouri town in Rajouri district, Ramnagar in Udhampur, and one site in Ramban district.

Incriminating Material Seized, Suspects Called for Questioning

During these raids, the teams recovered a significant amount of incriminating material, which has been secured and is now under detailed forensic and legal review. Authorities have not yet disclosed the nature of the material but confirmed that it is crucial to ongoing investigations.

Several suspects have been summoned to appear before the SIA Jammu for questioning. Officials say this could help connect the dots between local operatives and the broader terror network believed to be active in the region.

SIA: Determined to Eliminate Terror Ecosystem

The May 23 operation followed strong intelligence inputs that pointed to the existence of covert terror-support structures in Jammu province. According to officials, these support systems have long played a role in aiding militancy, even when visible activities appeared to be minimal.

In a statement, the SIA reaffirmed its commitment to fighting terror: “The State Investigation Agency remains committed to eradicating the terror infrastructure and ensuring the safety and security of the region.”