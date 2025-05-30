Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Jammu And Kashmir’s Counter Intelligence Wing Conduct Surprise Raids Across Kashmir Valley, Terror Links Under Probe

Jammu And Kashmir’s Counter Intelligence Wing Conduct Surprise Raids Across Kashmir Valley, Terror Links Under Probe

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a series of surprise raids across the Kashmir Valley this week as part of an ongoing terror-related investigation, officials said on Friday.

Jammu And Kashmir’s Counter Intelligence Wing Conduct Surprise Raids Across Kashmir Valley, Terror Links Under Probe

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a series of surprise raids across the Kashmir Valley


The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a series of surprise raids across the Kashmir Valley this week as part of an ongoing terror-related investigation, officials said on Friday.

According to a statement from the CIK, the raids were part of a deeper probe into a terror crime case, where several individuals have been found using a specific encrypted messaging app that is commonly used by terrorist handlers and operatives across the border.

“During the investigation, various individuals suspects were found using a specific encrypted messaging application which is used by terrorists/handlers from across,” the agency stated. “These individuals/users are suspected to be in touch with suspicious entities across the border.”

Officials say the app is believed to be a key tool in maintaining secret communication between local suspects and handlers based outside India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Coordinated Searches Conducted at Undisclosed Locations

CIK teams carried out searches at multiple, undisclosed locations across the Valley. While authorities did not publicly name the sites for security reasons, sources indicated that the operation spanned several districts.

The goal of the raids was to collect digital evidence and other material that could shed light on the suspected network of contacts between local individuals and terrorist outfits.

Jammu and Kashmir Police assured the public that the security measures were part of their routine crackdown on terrorism and that protecting civilians remained their top priority.

Security Tightened in Sensitive Zones

In light of the ongoing raids and increasing intelligence inputs regarding possible threats, the police also boosted security in sensitive parts of the region. These precautions come in the wake of recent incidents that have sparked concerns about fresh efforts to disturb peace in the Kashmir Valley.

This operation is just one part of a wider strategy by security forces to identify and dismantle terror infrastructure that may still be operating covertly.

SIA Raids 18 Locations in Jammu Province on May 23

In a parallel operation aimed at cutting off the terror support system in Jammu province, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a massive operation on May 23, targeting 18 locations across four districts.

These coordinated raids were aimed at identifying and dismantling sleeper cells—underground networks that quietly support or plan terror activities. The raids were executed with precision by teams from the SIA, supported by local police and magistrates.

Of the 18 locations searched, twelve were in Surankote subdivision and three in Haveli tehsil of Poonch district. Additional locations included Rajouri town in Rajouri district, Ramnagar in Udhampur, and one site in Ramban district.

Incriminating Material Seized, Suspects Called for Questioning

During these raids, the teams recovered a significant amount of incriminating material, which has been secured and is now under detailed forensic and legal review. Authorities have not yet disclosed the nature of the material but confirmed that it is crucial to ongoing investigations.

Several suspects have been summoned to appear before the SIA Jammu for questioning. Officials say this could help connect the dots between local operatives and the broader terror network believed to be active in the region.

SIA: Determined to Eliminate Terror Ecosystem

The May 23 operation followed strong intelligence inputs that pointed to the existence of covert terror-support structures in Jammu province. According to officials, these support systems have long played a role in aiding militancy, even when visible activities appeared to be minimal.

In a statement, the SIA reaffirmed its commitment to fighting terror: “The State Investigation Agency remains committed to eradicating the terror infrastructure and ensuring the safety and security of the region.”

ALSO READ: Chennai Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions, 30 Stranded Mid-Air For Over 3 Hours

Filed under

Counter itelligence wing Jammu and Kashmir

Ukrainian President Volod

Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of ‘Another Deception’ Over Withheld Peace Proposal
newsx

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’...
A multi-party delegation

‘Kashmir Had A Major Problem’: Salman Khurshid Lauds Abrogation Of Article 370
The United States has put

US Proposes 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire With Aid Delivery, Hostage and Prisoner Exchange
The western Canadian prov

Canada: Wildfire Emergency Grips Saskatchewan and Manitoba as Thousands Flee Flames
President Trump claims he

Trump Claims ‘Mental Anguish’ Over CBS Interview Editing: Report
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of ‘Another Deception’ Over Withheld Peace Proposal

Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of ‘Another Deception’ Over Withheld Peace Proposal

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’...

‘Kashmir Had A Major Problem’: Salman Khurshid Lauds Abrogation Of Article 370

‘Kashmir Had A Major Problem’: Salman Khurshid Lauds Abrogation Of Article 370

US Proposes 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire With Aid Delivery, Hostage and Prisoner Exchange

US Proposes 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire With Aid Delivery, Hostage and Prisoner Exchange

Canada: Wildfire Emergency Grips Saskatchewan and Manitoba as Thousands Flee Flames

Canada: Wildfire Emergency Grips Saskatchewan and Manitoba as Thousands Flee Flames

Entertainment

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and Memes Online

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple Times

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth