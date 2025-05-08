Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Jammu: Explosions, Blackout Reported; Drones Spotted in Night Sky

Jammu: Explosions, Blackout Reported; Drones Spotted in Night Sky

Explosions rock Jammu amid a sudden blackout, triggering fears of a major escalation along the India-Pakistan border. Officials suspect drone strikes or missile attacks, as videos surface showing blasts and panic across the region.

Jammu: Explosions, Blackout Reported; Drones Spotted in Night Sky

Explosions, total blackout reported in Jammu; suspected drone or missile attack amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. Developing story.


A “complete blackout” has been reported in Jammu, coupled with loud explosions echoing across the region. Explosions rocked the city amid a sudden blackout, triggering fears of a major escalation along the India-Pakistan border. Officials suspect drone strikes or missile attacks, as videos surface showing blasts and panic across the region.

Taking to social media, former Director General of J&K Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid wrote, “Complete blackout in Jammu. Loud explosions—bombing, shelling, or missile strikes suspected.”

 

This is a developing story….

Also Read: What Are HAROP Drones? Israeli-Made Munitions Indian Military Used To Target Pakistan’s Air Defence Systems

Filed under

jammu Operation Sindoor

newsx

Complete Blackout Declared In Amritsar, Punjab Amid Attack In Jammu City
newsx

Panic Grips Jammu After Explosions Rock City Following India’s Operation Sindoor Strikes On Pakistan
newsx

Pakistan’s J-10 Aircraft Brought Down; India Retaliates With Drone Attack At Rawalpindi
Explosions, total blackou

India Intercepts Pakistan’s Drone Attack In Jammu City; Responds to Heavy Shelling
Explosions, total blackou

Jammu: Explosions, Blackout Reported; Drones Spotted in Night Sky
Reliance, others rush to

Operation Sindoor: Six Trademark Applications Filed After India’s Missile Strikes On Pakistan
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Complete Blackout Declared In Amritsar, Punjab Amid Attack In Jammu City

Complete Blackout Declared In Amritsar, Punjab Amid Attack In Jammu City

Panic Grips Jammu After Explosions Rock City Following India’s Operation Sindoor Strikes On Pakistan

Panic Grips Jammu After Explosions Rock City Following India’s Operation Sindoor Strikes On Pakistan

Pakistan’s J-10 Aircraft Brought Down; India Retaliates With Drone Attack At Rawalpindi

Pakistan’s J-10 Aircraft Brought Down; India Retaliates With Drone Attack At Rawalpindi

India Intercepts Pakistan’s Drone Attack In Jammu City; Responds to Heavy Shelling

India Intercepts Pakistan’s Drone Attack In Jammu City; Responds to Heavy Shelling

Operation Sindoor: Six Trademark Applications Filed After India’s Missile Strikes On Pakistan

Operation Sindoor: Six Trademark Applications Filed After India’s Missile Strikes On Pakistan

Entertainment

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media