Jammu: Explosions, Blackout Reported; Drones Spotted in Night Sky

A “complete blackout” has been reported in Jammu, coupled with loud explosions echoing across the region. Explosions rocked the city amid a sudden blackout, triggering fears of a major escalation along the India-Pakistan border. Officials suspect drone strikes or missile attacks, as videos surface showing blasts and panic across the region.

Taking to social media, former Director General of J&K Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid wrote, “Complete blackout in Jammu. Loud explosions—bombing, shelling, or missile strikes suspected.”

Complete blackout in Jammu. Loud explosions—bombing, shelling, or missile strikes suspected. Fret not—Mata Vaishno Devi is with us, and so are the valiant Indian Armed Forces. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) May 8, 2025

India Pakistan tensions Jammu under attack by Pakistani drones. Developing situation Confirmed video: pic.twitter.com/TACrWKQj5X — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 8, 2025

#BREAKING: Jammu at present is under attack. Drones across the night sky. Blackout has happened across the city. Indian forces neutralising the threat. pic.twitter.com/lvUxq5Opgv — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 8, 2025

This is a developing story….

