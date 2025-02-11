Two Indian Army jawans were martyred, and one injured in an IED explosion along LoC in J&K's Battal sector. Army choppers deployed for rescue operations.

In a tragic incident, two Indian Army jawans were martyred in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Battal sector of Jammu & Kashmir. One more soldier sustained injuries in the explosion.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Captain NK Bakshi and NK Mukesh. The explosion occurred during a routine patrol along the LoC, reportedly planted by hostile elements.

Following the incident, top Army and police officials rushed to the spot to assess the situation. Army choppers were deployed for rescue operations, and the injured soldier was evacuated for medical treatment.

The security forces have intensified search operations in the area to track down those responsible.

Further details are awaited.