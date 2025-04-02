Jana Sena Party Backs Waqf Amendment Bill, Pawan Kalyan Directs MPs to Support It

The Jana Sena Party has officially pledged its full support to the Waqf Amendment Bill, which was presented in the Lok Sabha by the central government. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan has instructed the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) to participate actively in the voting process and cast their votes in favor of the bill. The Waqf Amendment Bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, focusing on improving the administration and regulation of Waqf properties in India.

Pawan Kalyan’s Clear Directive to MPs

Pawan Kalyan has emphasized that the Jana Sena Party fully backs the central government’s proposal for the Waqf Amendment Bill. In a statement released by the party, Kalyan highlighted the importance of the bill in modernizing the management of Waqf properties. He directed the MPs of his party to ensure their participation during the voting and to vote in favor of the bill. According to the statement, “The central government has introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, and the Jana Sena Party stands in support of it. The party believes this amendment will be beneficial for the Muslim community. In this regard, party president Pawan Kalyan has directed Jana Sena MPs in the Lok Sabha to participate in the voting and back the bill.”

The Importance of the Waqf Amendment Bill

The Waqf Amendment Bill aims to address various issues associated with the Waqf Act of 1995. These issues include mismanagement, encroachments, and inefficiencies in the administration of Waqf properties. The amendments seek to modernize these processes, ensure better regulation, and introduce technology to improve transparency and efficiency in managing Waqf records. The Jana Sena Party believes that these changes will not only enhance the functioning of Waqf institutions but will also serve the interests of the Muslim community, who benefit from these properties.

A Step Toward Modernizing the Waqf System

With this support from the Jana Sena Party, the Waqf Amendment Bill is set to receive crucial backing in the Lok Sabha. The bill’s successful passage could mark a significant step in improving the regulation of Waqf properties, which play a vital role in the socio-economic development of communities across India.

