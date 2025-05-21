Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In Mint-Gold Gown And Backlace At Cannes 2025 Premiere Of ‘Homebound’

Janhvi Kapoor stuns at Cannes 2025 in a mint green Anamika Khanna gown with a gold bodice and trending backlace, joining stars like Sonam Kapoor and Sabrina Carpenter.

Janhvi Kapoor lit up the French Riviera as she made a radiant appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 for the premiere of her film Homebound. Channeling the fashion-forward flair of her cousin Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi embraced the rising backlace trend a necklace styled across the back and gave it her own glamorous twist.

Wearing a custom Anamika Khanna gown, Janhvi looked ethereal in a flowing mint green ensemble that featured a gilded, all embroidered golden bodice. The fusion of contemporary elegance with traditional artistry made her look stand out on the international red carpet.

Spotlight on Jewellery and Accessories

Complementing her show-stopping outfit were carved jade jhumkis and matching ear studs from Reja Gems, adorned with Burmese rubies. A pair of traditional chunky kadas added a cultural richness to her ensemble, blending old-world charm with modern couture.

But it was her multi-coloured back chain from Aurus Jewels that truly stole the spotlight. Draped gracefully down her bare back, the backlace added a sense of drama and sensuality perfect for Cannes’ fashion-forward aesthetic.

Global Trend Alert: The Rise of the Backlace

Backlaces, or reverse necklaces, have emerged as 2025’s breakout jewellery trend. Celebrities around the world are styling them with open-back gowns and strapless dresses to elevate their red carpet looks.

At the Oscars 2025, actress Margaret Qualley made waves in a black gown paired with a dazzling diamond reverse necklace. Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter followed suit at the Grammys, adorning her back with a long pendant chain. Anya Taylor-Joy also flaunted a backlace during the screening of The Gorge, pairing it with a stunning white strapless dress.

Back home, fashionista Sonam Kapoor turned heads earlier this year when she styled an Anamika Khanna outfit with a reverse necklace for an event in March setting the tone for this red carpet moment.

While the concept of the backlace isn’t entirely new stars like Nicole Kidman and Kate Hudson have famously sported the trend in the past—it’s seeing a definitive resurgence in 2025. With fashion houses and stylists leaning into back-baring outfits, the backlace has reclaimed its place as the accessory of the season.

Janhvi’s Fashion Moment

Janhvi Kapoor’s Cannes appearance not only celebrated Indian fashion on an international stage but also spotlighted the creativity of Indian designers and jewellers. Her elegant yet daring styling marks a continued evolution of her red carpet identity rooted in tradition yet boldly contemporary.

