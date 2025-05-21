Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In Mint-Gold Gown And Backlace At Cannes 2025 Premiere Of ‘Homebound’

Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In Mint-Gold Gown And Backlace At Cannes 2025 Premiere Of ‘Homebound’

Janhvi Kapoor stuns at Cannes 2025 in a mint green Anamika Khanna gown with a gold bodice and trending backlace, joining stars like Sonam Kapoor and Sabrina Carpenter.

Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In Mint-Gold Gown And Backlace At Cannes 2025 Premiere Of ‘Homebound’


Janhvi Kapoor lit up the French Riviera as she made a radiant appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 for the premiere of her film Homebound. Channeling the fashion-forward flair of her cousin Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi embraced the rising backlace trend a necklace styled across the back and gave it her own glamorous twist.

Wearing a custom Anamika Khanna gown, Janhvi looked ethereal in a flowing mint green ensemble that featured a gilded, all embroidered golden bodice. The fusion of contemporary elegance with traditional artistry made her look stand out on the international red carpet.

Spotlight on Jewellery and Accessories

Complementing her show-stopping outfit were carved jade jhumkis and matching ear studs from Reja Gems, adorned with Burmese rubies. A pair of traditional chunky kadas added a cultural richness to her ensemble, blending old-world charm with modern couture.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

But it was her multi-coloured back chain from Aurus Jewels that truly stole the spotlight. Draped gracefully down her bare back, the backlace added a sense of drama and sensuality perfect for Cannes’ fashion-forward aesthetic.

Janhvi Kapoor

Global Trend Alert: The Rise of the Backlace

Backlaces, or reverse necklaces, have emerged as 2025’s breakout jewellery trend. Celebrities around the world are styling them with open-back gowns and strapless dresses to elevate their red carpet looks.

At the Oscars 2025, actress Margaret Qualley made waves in a black gown paired with a dazzling diamond reverse necklace. Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter followed suit at the Grammys, adorning her back with a long pendant chain. Anya Taylor-Joy also flaunted a backlace during the screening of The Gorge, pairing it with a stunning white strapless dress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Margaret Qualley (@isimostar)

Back home, fashionista Sonam Kapoor turned heads earlier this year when she styled an Anamika Khanna outfit with a reverse necklace for an event in March setting the tone for this red carpet moment.

While the concept of the backlace isn’t entirely new stars like Nicole Kidman and Kate Hudson have famously sported the trend in the past—it’s seeing a definitive resurgence in 2025. With fashion houses and stylists leaning into back-baring outfits, the backlace has reclaimed its place as the accessory of the season.

Janhvi’s Fashion Moment

Janhvi Kapoor’s Cannes appearance not only celebrated Indian fashion on an international stage but also spotlighted the creativity of Indian designers and jewellers. Her elegant yet daring styling marks a continued evolution of her red carpet identity rooted in tradition yet boldly contemporary.

ALSO READ: This Is How Shah Rukh Khan Reacted When Wamiqa Gabbi Told Him About Cutting Her Wrist During Their Very First Encounter: I Really Thought….

Filed under

backlace trend 2025 Cannes Film Festival fashion Janhvi Kapoor backlace

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand