NEET Protest Extended Over Student Deaths; Abhijeet Dipke Seeks Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit, Rs 1 Crore Aid For Families

The protest against the NEET-UG 2026 controversy intensified on Saturday as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that the agitation would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. The political-satirical outfit has been demanding accountability over alleged paper leaks and irregularities linked to the medical entrance exam conducted on May 3. As public anger over the issue grows, Abhijeet Dipke also highlighted a string of student deaths, claiming that at least a dozen suicide cases had been reported in the last 48 hours.

Calling supporters to join the demonstration, Abhijeet Dipke wrote on X: “I request all Delhi people to come to Jantar Mantar by 6 PM. We are extending our protest and won’t back off until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns!” The appeal came as the group sought to keep pressure on the government ahead of the NEET-UG re-test.

Abhijeet Dipke’s push to extend protest meets resistance from Delhi Police

As per reports, Abhijeet Dipke formally wrote to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, seeking permission to extend the protest at Jantar Mantar beyond the approved duration. However, Delhi Police rejected the request, citing court-mandated restrictions on demonstrations at the site.

“The Supreme Court guidelines mandate that Jantar Mantar must be vacated by 5 PM. The permission cannot be extended. CJP has permission to protest at Jantar Mantar until 5 PM. Delhi Police is appealing for Jantar Mantar to be vacated”, according to a statement accessed by CNN-News18.

According to reports, the CJP alleged that police were attempting to detain Abhijeet Dipke. In a social media post, the group said: “But we will force them to listen to – Go Pradhan Go.” Anticipating possible action, Abhijeet Dipke urged supporters to launch a “Jail Bharo Andolan” in their respective districts, a form of protest where participants voluntarily court arrest to press their demands.

Abhijeet Dipke raises compensation demand as security tightened around protest site

Heavy security arrangements were deployed across Delhi, especially around Jantar Mantar, as supporters gathered for a second round of demonstrations over the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026. Police strengthened surveillance and crowd-control measures, with senior officers monitoring the situation on the ground.

Reports say tht on Friday, Abhijeet Dipke demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for families of students who allegedly died by suicide amid the exam controversy. In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he wrote: “We demand that your administration release a compensation amount of one crore rupees to all families who have suffered from a suicide due to the compounding crisis of paper leaks.”

Demanding accountability, he added: “All that we students want is to see some accountability for the loss of lives”. The letter came amid reports of student deaths, many involving NEET aspirants. The NEET-UG 2026 exam, originally held on May 3, was cancelled following allegations of widespread irregularities and paper leaks. A fresh examination is scheduled for June 21, with more than 23 lakh students expected to appear.

Also Read: Another NEET Aspirant Dies Days Before Re-Test; Ghaziabad Student Left Chilling ‘Doing Something Different’ Video Behind