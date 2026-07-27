Jantar Mantar Protest: Delhi Police Says 130 Personnel, 65 Students Injured; 15 FIRs Registered

At least 130 police personnel and around 65 students have been injured during the July 20 students’ “Sansad Chalo” protest march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, while 15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the demonstrations, Delhi Police sources said. According to the police sources, around 10,000 people are present on average at and around Jantar Mantar, where nearly 3,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Delhi Police Uses FRS to Identify 2,000 People at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi Police is also using Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras to identify anti-social elements arriving at the protest site.

“With the help of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras, Delhi Police is identifying anti-social elements coming to Jantar Mantar. Police have identified more than 2,000 such people so far who have had criminal records and came to Jantar Mantar,” Police sources said.

The police have maintained a heightened security presence in and around Jantar Mantar amid the continuing protest and are monitoring the movement of people arriving at the site.

Futher, speaking to ANI on Delhi Police saying that they have identified over 2000 people with criminal background who had come to Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janta Party representative Ashutosh Ranka claimed that they would give a list of Police personnel to Delhi Police, who allegedly cracked open the heads of children, dragged them on streets, broke the ribs of volunteers and slapped young girls.

What Happened During the July 20 Sansad Chalo Protest?

On July 20, the movement escalated as tens of thousands joined the “Sansad Chalo” march from Jantar Mantar toward Parliament following which barricades went up. Police responded with tear gas and lathi-charges. Dozens on both sides were injured. The crackdown triggered outrage across party lines and led to legal petitions alleging excessive force. In turn, Police had blamed anti-social elements for stone-pelting and instigating violence.

“We too will give a list of Police personnel to Delhi Police, who cracked open the heads of children, dragged them on streets, broke the ribs of our volunteers and slapped young girls. We will identify them not through FRS but through the public. We will make it public. Let’s see what Delhi Police have to say to that,” Ranka told ANI.

What Do the FIRs Against Protesters Include?

Earlier on July 21, the FIRs were registered at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP Act).

The FIR registered at the Parliament Street police station invokes various sections of the BNS, including Section 223(b), pertaining to disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant or obstruction of government work; Section 221, concerning obstruction or influencing a public servant in the discharge of public functions; and Section 132, related to assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty.

Inputs from ANI

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