Jantar Mantar Protest Ends: CJP Calls Off Agitation After Centre Accepts Key Demands

After weeks of protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has officially called off its agitation. The decision came shortly after Education minister announced his resignation over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy. CJP has welcomed union minister’s resignation but still they were clear that the agitation in national capital will continue until all of its demands are met. But now, CJP leaders said they were ednign the protest in “good faith” as Centre has now assured them that their key demands would be addresses.

How CJP Is Ending the Jantar Mantar Protest

Addressing a press conference at the Constituion Club in the national capital, CJP’s Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said, “Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines.”

VIDEO | Delhi: After talks between the CJP delegation and the government, during a joint press conference, with Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda, CJP ‘s Saurav Das says, “The CJP declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith and understanding that the agreed… pic.twitter.com/4kmBNDFER3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2026







Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders attended the third round of talks with Union Mnister J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the Consituton Club. The CJP said that the Central government has agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of the NEET aspirants who died by suicide. The center has also assured to withdraw the FIRs lodged against protesters anywhere in India.

Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, “We had demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of NEET victims. The government has agreed to this, stating that an honorary compensation will be given to those families under whatever rules and regulations allow. Apart from this, we also placed a five-point demand charter before the government, which talked about broader educational reforms and exam reforms. We will meet the government again in about four weeks regarding that demand charter so that we can work together on broader reforms. If all these demands are agreeable to the government, then we would also like to withdraw the agitation.”

VIDEO | Delhi: Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh along with CJP delegation holds a joint press conference following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das says, “Our second demand, that all FIRs filed against all protesters, not just in… pic.twitter.com/vVskSySjrY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2026







“All our demands have been accepted, so we request the protesters to withdraw immediately and return home peacefully. We will inform you of our future strategy or any other issues. But we request the protesters to withdraw immediately,” he added.

Do Center Withdraw FIRs Against Student Protesters?

Several FIRs have been filed against protesters across India after the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march at Jantar Mantar. The CJP had demanded a withdrawal of the FIRs and no legal action in the future. Das said that the government has agreed to the demand.

Saurav Das said, “Our second demand was that all the FIRs filed against the protesters, not just in Delhi but in all BJP-ruled and BJP-allied states, should be withdrawn. This was also our second demand. The government has accepted that demand as well. Furthermore, the withdrawal will be done shortly. The government has assured us that it will share copies of all the FIRs filed – as per our last information, 15 to 20 FIRs were filed in Delhi – and we will receive those copies within three to four days in any case. The government has also assured that the withdrawal will be done shortly.”

“Understanding this, we have shared a draft with the government, which is a written guarantee. The government has said it will share this with us by Tuesday. We hope that by Tuesday we will receive the government’s guarantees regarding these FIRs and any future action,” he added.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been demanding accountability over examination paper leak for over weeks now.

Also Read: Jantar Mantar Protest Timeline: From CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark to Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation