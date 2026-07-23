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Home > India News > Inside Sonia Sehrawat’s Instagram: RAF Officer’s 6 Lakh Followers and Viral Jantar Mantar Protest Posts

Inside Sonia Sehrawat’s Instagram: RAF Officer’s 6 Lakh Followers and Viral Jantar Mantar Protest Posts

RAF officer Sonia Sehrawat's Instagram account has come under the spotlight after her viral Instagram Story sparked criticism following the Jantar Mantar protest. Here's a look at her profile and the controversy.

Sonia Sehrawat's Instagram Story went viral after the Jantar Mantar protest. Photo: @3star_sonia
Sonia Sehrawat's Instagram Story went viral after the Jantar Mantar protest. Photo: @3star_sonia

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 15:22 IST

Sonia Sehrawat, an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF’s Rapid Action Force (RAF) has come into the spotlight after she was injured while on duty during the Sansad Chalo protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20, 2026. In viral videos, Sonia Sehrawat was seen giving interviews about the protest where she clarified the police action. After the massive violent protest, Delhi police claimed over 118 police personnel sustained injuries. Two days after the protest, Sehrawat shared an Instagram story that went viral on social media which is raising questions about her behaviour towards sensitive issues. 

Who Is RAF Officer Sonia Sehrawat?

Sonia Sehrawat is an Assistant Commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and she currently serves with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), which is a special unit meant for riots and crowd control.  

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Sonia Sehrawat is also a well-known personality on Instagram with more than 6 lakh followers. She regularly shares dance videos, fitness updates, trending reels, little personal moments, and she gives people a small peek of her life in uniform.  

In a conversation with Win Life Like a Warrior, Sonia Sehrawat mentioned that she grew up in Haryana, where girls often had to deal with a backward mindset.



She went on to say that all those experiences pushed her to build a career in the armed forces. Despite facing quite a lot of discouragement, she kept her mind set on her dream and continued putting in effort towards joining the uniformed services.



Sonia Sehrawat Instagram 

Sonia Sehrawat has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares about her personal life, dance videos, trending reels, fitness content, and a glimpse of her uniform life. 

Sonia Sehrawat often saw young aspirants to follow their dreams and how to prepare for the UPSC CAPF exam including how to remain disciplined, physical health, and consistency. 



What Was Sonia Sehrawat’s Instagram Story 

Sonia Sehrawat received criticism after sharing an Instagram story which quickly went viral. The story featured the image of a dead cockroach along with the text. “CAN’T FIX THEMSELVES AND THEY WANNA FIX THE COUNTRY.” 

Inside Sonia Sehrawat’s Instagram: RAF Officer’s 6 Lakh Followers and Viral Jantar Mantar Protest Posts

But according to reports, the post was deleted later. 

The Cockroach Janta Party criticised her story and took to X saying, “We are cockroaches. And cockroaches never die.” 

According to reports, some CRPF personnel expressed their concerns about the post shared by Sonia Sehrawat following criticism.

Also Read: As Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies, PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Offenders/

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Inside Sonia Sehrawat’s Instagram: RAF Officer’s 6 Lakh Followers and Viral Jantar Mantar Protest Posts
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Inside Sonia Sehrawat’s Instagram: RAF Officer’s 6 Lakh Followers and Viral Jantar Mantar Protest Posts

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Inside Sonia Sehrawat’s Instagram: RAF Officer’s 6 Lakh Followers and Viral Jantar Mantar Protest Posts
Inside Sonia Sehrawat’s Instagram: RAF Officer’s 6 Lakh Followers and Viral Jantar Mantar Protest Posts
Inside Sonia Sehrawat’s Instagram: RAF Officer’s 6 Lakh Followers and Viral Jantar Mantar Protest Posts
Inside Sonia Sehrawat’s Instagram: RAF Officer’s 6 Lakh Followers and Viral Jantar Mantar Protest Posts

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