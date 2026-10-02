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Home > India News > Jantar Mantar Protest On October 2 Triggers Delhi Metro Curbs, 11 Stations To Remain Closed: Check Full List

Jantar Mantar Protest On October 2 Triggers Delhi Metro Curbs, 11 Stations To Remain Closed: Check Full List

Delhi Metro shuts entry and exit at 11 stations until further notice amid Jantar Mantar protest plans, Gandhi Jayanti events and tighter security in central Delhi.

Delhi Metro Shuts 11 Stations Amid Jantar Mantar Protest Plans (Image: ANI)
Delhi Metro Shuts 11 Stations Amid Jantar Mantar Protest Plans (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 09:44 IST

Delhi Metro commuters travelling through central Delhi faced major disruption on Friday as the DMRC shut entry and exit at 11 stations until further notice. The move comes on October 2, when security arrangements have been tightened across the New Delhi area because of proposed protests at Jantar Mantar as well as Gandhi Jayanti programmes at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat.

The stations where passengers cannot enter or exit are Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly as road restrictions are also expected in the area.

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Passengers heading towards Jantar Mantar can use Barakhamba Road on the Blue Line, followed by walking or road transport. Shivaji Stadium on the Airport Express is another option. Chandni Chowk on the Yellow Line and Kashmere Gate, a major interchange, are also outside the list of stations affected by the Delhi Metro closures.

Reportedly, the Delhi Traffic Police has imposed special arrangements from 5 am to 11 am for Gandhi Jayanti programmes at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat. Movement will also be regulated or diverted around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar Road and Parliament Street.

Delhi Metro curbs come amid planned Jantar Mantar demonstrations

The security measures have been put in place as AISA and other activists plan to demonstrate at Jantar Mantar over the functioning of the Election Commission and against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. AAP leaders Atishi, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia have separately appealed to people to gather at Jantar Mantar and seek Kumar’s resignation.

As per reports, AAP leaders have cited concerns over the Election Commission’s functioning and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. However, Delhi Police has said that no organisation has been given permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Metro commuters told to avoid key roads amid police restrictions

Traffic towards Patel Chowk from Connaught Place and towards GPO from Patel Chowk may be diverted or regulated. Police have advised commuters to avoid Jantar Mantar, Ashoka Road, Parliament Street and adjoining roads, use alternative routes and allow extra travel time.

According to reports, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in force across the New Delhi district on Friday. Gatherings of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, dharnas, slogans and speeches are prohibited without prior written permission.

Delhi Metro restrictions accompany wider security measures

Police have also restricted the carrying of firearms, banners, placards, sticks and similar items in the area. Officials have warned that violations of the orders could invite legal action.

The Delhi Metro closures, traffic diversions and restrictions on gatherings are part of the heightened security arrangements across central Delhi on Friday as authorities prepare for the proposed Jantar Mantar demonstrations and Gandhi Jayanti programmes. 

Also Read: Woman Declared ‘Dead’ While Still Alive at Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Death Certificate Also Issued    

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Jantar Mantar Protest On October 2 Triggers Delhi Metro Curbs, 11 Stations To Remain Closed: Check Full List
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Jantar Mantar Protest On October 2 Triggers Delhi Metro Curbs, 11 Stations To Remain Closed: Check Full List

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Jantar Mantar Protest On October 2 Triggers Delhi Metro Curbs, 11 Stations To Remain Closed: Check Full List
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Jantar Mantar Protest On October 2 Triggers Delhi Metro Curbs, 11 Stations To Remain Closed: Check Full List
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