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Home > India News > Jantar Mantar Protest: Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk Among 16 Metro Stations Closed | Full List

Jantar Mantar Protest: Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk Among 16 Metro Stations Closed | Full List

Delhi Metro has temporarily closed 16 stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat, due to heightened security following the CJP-led 'Chalo Sansad' protest. Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his indefinite hunger strike at Medanta Hospital as the agitation enters a crucial phase.

Jantar Mantar Protest: Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk Among 16 Metro Stations Closed. Photo: Canva
Jantar Mantar Protest: Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk Among 16 Metro Stations Closed. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 12:19 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the closure of several central Delhi stations, including Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth, “due to security reasons” on Wednesday morning. In an X post, DMRC cited that services are suspended till further instructions. This came after the massive ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest at Jantar Mantar led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). As a result, several protesters and officials got injured during the lathi charge and tear gas action by police.

Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk Metro Stations Closed 

After CJP called for its “Chalo Sansad” march on 20 July 2026, Delhi Police has heightened security measures near the premises in view of the Monsoon Session set to commence today. 

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DMRC announced the closure of 16 stations and also clarified that the interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation issued a statement on X, saying, “Below mentioned Metro stations have been closed till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.” 



1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

5. Barakhambha Road

6. Supreme Court

7. Seva Teerth

8. Janpath

9. Mandi House

10. Central Secretariat

11. ITO

12. Delhi Gate

13. Indraprastha

14. Khan Market

15. Jor Bagh

16. Shivaji Stadium 

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Still Continues 

Sonam Wangchuk, who is one of the central figures of the protest, began his indefinite fast on June 28. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia gave him the green light to make a transfer and directed him to Medanta Hospital. 

Although Sonam Wangchuk was transferred to Medanta Hospital, his wife Gitanjali Angmo confirmed that he is still continuing his hunger strike to show his support to students who were allegedly injured during the police lathi charge and tear gas action. 

The court has also instructed the activist to follow the medical advice prescribed by doctors. 

Also Read: Breakthrough in Sight? Govt Plans Fresh Round of Talks With Jantar Mantar Leadership After Late-Night Meet 

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Jantar Mantar Protest: Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk Among 16 Metro Stations Closed | Full List
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